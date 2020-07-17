114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing and freshly renovated 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment in a Prime Location: minuted from the Yale New Haven Campus available now!

This charming and newly updated apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood on the end of a cul-de-sac just off of the Yale Campus and 1 block away from the Yale Shuttle on Prospect (blue line). Features hardwood floors throughout the unit, tiling in the kitchen, brand new kitchen appliances, and plenty of closet space and natural lighting! Private off-street parking in the back of the building and shared laundry in the basement with $1.25 fee available! Small pets are allowed: $250 fee and S8 welcomed!



Requirements for this Apartment: income 3 times the rent price. 2 month security deposit, and

NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667



(RLNE5902326)