All apartments in New Haven
Find more places like 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Haven, CT
/
114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L

114 Sheldon Terrace · (203) 903-4667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Haven
See all
Prospect Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

114 Sheldon Terrace, New Haven, CT 06511
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing and freshly renovated 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment in a Prime Location: minuted from the Yale New Haven Campus available now!
This charming and newly updated apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood on the end of a cul-de-sac just off of the Yale Campus and 1 block away from the Yale Shuttle on Prospect (blue line). Features hardwood floors throughout the unit, tiling in the kitchen, brand new kitchen appliances, and plenty of closet space and natural lighting! Private off-street parking in the back of the building and shared laundry in the basement with $1.25 fee available! Small pets are allowed: $250 fee and S8 welcomed!

Requirements for this Apartment: income 3 times the rent price. 2 month security deposit, and
NO evictions and NO criminal records allowed!
For more information or to schedule a showing please call Paris Realty Group at 203-903-4667

(RLNE5902326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L have any available units?
114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L have?
Some of 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L currently offering any rent specials?
114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L is pet friendly.
Does 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L offer parking?
Yes, 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L offers parking.
Does 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L have a pool?
No, 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L does not have a pool.
Does 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L have accessible units?
No, 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Strouse Adler
78 Olive St
New Haven, CT 06510
254 College Street
254 College St
New Haven, CT 06510
The Fairways
80 Eastern St
New Haven, CT 06513
360 State Street
360 State St
New Haven, CT 06510
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St
New Haven, CT 06514
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06517
Whitney Avenue
1217 Whitney Ave
New Haven, CT 06517
Residence Court
904 Chapel St
New Haven, CT 06510

Similar Pages

New Haven 1 BedroomsNew Haven 2 Bedrooms
New Haven Apartments with ParkingNew Haven Dog Friendly Apartments
New Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CT
Manchester, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NY
New Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTStratford, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New HavenEast Rock
WestvilleNewhallville
DwightProspect Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State UniversityCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity