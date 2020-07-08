4 Quonnipaug Hill Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy the Beautiful Lake Views from this very well maintained Cape-Style home in North Guilford. There are lots of recent updates! The remodeled Kitchen is very spacious and has Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, Tile Floor & Newer Appliances. The Bathrooms are in lovely condition. There are Beautiful Hardwood Floors and Newer Windows, a Formal Dining Room, a Spacious Living-Room w/ a Stone Fireplace & Newer interior paint. There is a Full Walk-out Basement and Pull-down Attic that allows for lots of storage. The washer/Dryer are included and in the Lower Level Basement. There is lots of room for parking w/ driveways on both sides of the home. The yard is mostly level and large w/ beautiful trees and plantings. The Yard is very peaceful & quiet on the Quonnipaug Hill side. $200 for Budget Oil plan is included in rent amount until 6/30/20. Tenants are responsible For Overage on Oil-use & For Snow Removal. The Home is available for Sale. Both Landlord & Tenant will have 60 days for Vacancy Notice. There is a .17 Acre parcel across the Street on Lake Quonnipaug that is available for use. This is a Wonderful Home in a Fantastic Location! Need some notice to Show.