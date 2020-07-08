4 Quonnipaug Hill Road

Amenities
Enjoy the Beautiful Lake Views from this very well maintained Cape-Style home in North Guilford. There are lots of recent updates! The remodeled Kitchen is very spacious and has Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, Tile Floor & Newer Appliances. The Bathrooms are in lovely condition. There are Beautiful Hardwood Floors and Newer Windows, a Formal Dining Room, a Spacious Living-Room w/ a Stone Fireplace & Newer interior paint. There is a Full Walk-out Basement and Pull-down Attic that allows for lots of storage. The washer/Dryer are included and in the Lower Level Basement. There is lots of room for parking w/ driveways on both sides of the home. The yard is mostly level and large w/ beautiful trees and plantings. The Yard is very peaceful & quiet on the Quonnipaug Hill side. $200 for Budget Oil plan is included in rent amount until 6/30/20. Tenants are responsible For Overage on Oil-use & For Snow Removal. The Home is available for Sale. Both Landlord & Tenant will have 60 days for Vacancy Notice. There is a .17 Acre parcel across the Street on Lake Quonnipaug that is available for use. This is a Wonderful Home in a Fantastic Location! Need some notice to Show.