Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:29 PM

4 Quonnipaug Hill Road

4 Quonnipaug Hill Road · (203) 214-4884
Location

4 Quonnipaug Hill Road, New Haven County, CT 06437

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2424 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy the Beautiful Lake Views from this very well maintained Cape-Style home in North Guilford. There are lots of recent updates! The remodeled Kitchen is very spacious and has Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, Tile Floor & Newer Appliances. The Bathrooms are in lovely condition. There are Beautiful Hardwood Floors and Newer Windows, a Formal Dining Room, a Spacious Living-Room w/ a Stone Fireplace & Newer interior paint. There is a Full Walk-out Basement and Pull-down Attic that allows for lots of storage. The washer/Dryer are included and in the Lower Level Basement. There is lots of room for parking w/ driveways on both sides of the home. The yard is mostly level and large w/ beautiful trees and plantings. The Yard is very peaceful & quiet on the Quonnipaug Hill side. $200 for Budget Oil plan is included in rent amount until 6/30/20. Tenants are responsible For Overage on Oil-use & For Snow Removal. The Home is available for Sale. Both Landlord & Tenant will have 60 days for Vacancy Notice. There is a .17 Acre parcel across the Street on Lake Quonnipaug that is available for use. This is a Wonderful Home in a Fantastic Location! Need some notice to Show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road have any available units?
4 Quonnipaug Hill Road has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road have?
Some of 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
4 Quonnipaug Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven County.
Does 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road offers parking.
Does 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road have a pool?
No, 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Quonnipaug Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
