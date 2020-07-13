Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking gym on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance dog park

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Autumn Ridge offers simplicity and convenience in a minimalist setting that can't be beaten. It's time to spend your time and money on the things you really want! Your choice to micro-live-it gives you the ability to make the place you sleep a home, and expand your boundaries to all the adventures that East Haven & Connecticut can offer. For the conscientious-minded you can help save the earth with your low-flow toilet and recycling area. Live the lifestyle you have always deserved and feel good doing it. And your pet can too! Pets are such an important part of your family that we welcome your dog or cat no matter what their size or weight (breed restrictions apply).