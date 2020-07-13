All apartments in East Haven
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Autumn Ridge

90 Gerrish Ave · (203) 884-0254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 Gerrish Ave, East Haven, CT 06512

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 71 · Avail. Sep 14

$895

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 88 · Avail. Sep 22

$970

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Autumn Ridge.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
dog park
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Autumn Ridge offers simplicity and convenience in a minimalist setting that can't be beaten. It's time to spend your time and money on the things you really want! Your choice to micro-live-it gives you the ability to make the place you sleep a home, and expand your boundaries to all the adventures that East Haven & Connecticut can offer. For the conscientious-minded you can help save the earth with your low-flow toilet and recycling area. Live the lifestyle you have always deserved and feel good doing it. And your pet can too! Pets are such an important part of your family that we welcome your dog or cat no matter what their size or weight (breed restrictions apply).

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, non-refundable
Deposit: $100 hold deposit at application; security deposit based upon credit/risk scoring - up to 2 months rent
Move-in Fees: $160 Amenity Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $10/month; Community Fee: $10/month; (pet rent if applicable).
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 35 lb max
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Storage Details: Each apartment has storage closet on patio/balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Autumn Ridge have any available units?
Autumn Ridge has 2 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Autumn Ridge have?
Some of Autumn Ridge's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Autumn Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Autumn Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Autumn Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Autumn Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Autumn Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Autumn Ridge offers parking.
Does Autumn Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Autumn Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Autumn Ridge have a pool?
No, Autumn Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Autumn Ridge have accessible units?
No, Autumn Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Autumn Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Autumn Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Autumn Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Autumn Ridge has units with air conditioning.
