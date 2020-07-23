/
/
litchfield county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:34 AM
139 Apartments for rent in Litchfield County, CT📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
Woodbury Knoll
302 Tuttle Road, Woodbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,015
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a wooded, natural area. Close to I-84. Near business centers and entertainment. On-site pond, walking trails and deck spaces. Apartments offer wall-to-wall carpeting, kitchens with updated appliances and outdoor space.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
167 East Main Street LLC
167 East Main Street, Torrington, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
BRAND NEW RENOVATION. This apartment has it all.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
22 Upper Main Street
22 Upper Main Street, Sharon, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment on Sharon Green - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located at 22 Upper Main on the Sharon Green Well kept building, includes snow plowing & mowing. Furnished or unfurnished.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
36 Surrey Lane
36 Surrey Lane, Torrington, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1563 sqft
Nice townhouse , Features open floorplan , large living room, dining room, updated kitchen with sliders to a large deck. There is a 1/2 bath on main level. The bedrooms on are the upper level with a full bath.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
5 Twixt Road
5 Twixt Road, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1334 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a private, open backyard and deck - Annual Rental - Relax in our 100 year old newly renovated (2017) barn-turned-home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
2 Pritchard Road
2 Pritchard Road, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3695 sqft
Lovingly renovated by the owner, a well known food writer. Originally a 1930's Sears kit house, it has been thoughtfully expanded to almost 2500 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms & 3 baths.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
543 Milton Road
543 Milton Road, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2686 sqft
Privately set just steps from the historic Milton Green and overlooking the Marshepaug River. Spacious first floor master bedroom, three additional bedrooms on 2nd floor. Three-season enclosed porch with full screens to relax in the treetops.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
260 White Deer Rocks Road
260 White Deer Rock Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3159 sqft
There is no better place to spend your visit in Litchfield county than Woodbury. Here in what has been deemed “Connecticut’s most charming town” you have access to award winning dining, antique shops, and nature preserves.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
244 East Main Street - 3
244 East Main Street, Torrington, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
980 sqft
Beautiful clean one bedroom apartment, recently renovated, with large living/dining room. Close to Rt 202, Rt 4, Rt 8, Walking distance to many restaurants, other retail, downtown and buses. Washer dryer hook up, off street parking, garage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
7 Labu Lane
7 Labu Lane, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
920 sqft
If you are looking for Privacy this is the ranch style home for you! All updated and ready for a new tenant. It has 3 Sheds for storage along with a private backyard deck . Owner may consider a pet for well qualified tenants only. In unit laundry.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
720 Town Hill Road
720 Town Hill Road, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! Two Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large rooms in a very private location. Two months security, first month's rent. Credit and background check required. $30 per adult. No pets and No smoking.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
205 Catlin Road
205 Catlin Road, Northwest Harwinton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1414 sqft
Newly remodeld Cape on Lake Harwinton. Walk to the beach! Large kitchen, hardwood floors. Laundry hook-ups in the basement. Beautiful backyard. No Pets, credit and background check required. Minimum credit score of 750.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
51 Hinsdale Avenue
51 Hinsdale Avenue, Winsted, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath unit, natural gas heat/hot water, assigned off street parking for 2 cars. Washer hookup in the kitchen, 1 bedroom & full bath are on the 1st floor. No Pets & No Smoking.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
839 Main Street
839 Main Street, Torrington, CT
1 Bedroom
$895
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New York style apartment with a loft located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. First months rent and 2 months security required along with credit and background check and income verification.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
15 Emile Avenue
15 Emile Avenue, Oakville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1183 sqft
Pristine 3 bedroom home available for rent. This home is in tip top shape and will not last! The main level features kitchen with ceramic floor, refinished hardwood floors, updated bathroom, bedroom on main level, all rooms freshly painted.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
47 Maple Street Extension
47 Maple Street Ext, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
600 sqft
Cute 2 BR, 1 1/2 Bath apt. Walking distance to Kent center. Small kitchen, 1/2 bath & living room on first floor. 2 bedrooms & a full bath on second floor. Wrap around front porch.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
59 Holabird Avenue
59 Holabird Ave, Winsted, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated apartment!!!!!!!!! Come take a look at this newly remodel second floor three bedroom apartment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
23 West Mountain Road
23 West Mountain Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2518 sqft
Quintessential New England home, Beautifully Updated Colonial On Over 5 Acres With Long Views over pasture and hillside on a quiet back road, just Minutes From Washington Depot, The Mayflower, Steep Rock Land Trust for great Hiking, shops and
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
34 Curtiss Road
34 Curtiss Road, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1790 sqft
Country Rental located around the corner from the Warren town beach at Lake Waramaug. This 1925 cottage embodies casual elegance with a country chic flair.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
159 Niles Road
159 Niles Road, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1196 sqft
CUTE 2-3 Bed Ranch in quiet neighborhood - Country kitchen, Dining area w walk out to deck. main floor Master Bed, washer dryer on main level, 3rd room for office, den or small 3rd bedroom. Deck over looking nice backyard w shed.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
261 Sunnyside Avenue
261 Sunnyside Ave, Oakville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
696 sqft
Lovely, older single family home in Oakville. The house sits behind the owner's own home on the lot, accessible by a walkway from the paved driveway at the street.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
335 Calkinstown Road
335 Calkinstown Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
3200 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MONTH OF AUGUST 2020 ONLY. Nestled back in and in harmony with nature, just part of the allure of this newly constructed modern farm house in a well sought after area of Sharon.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
245 Winchester Road
245 Winchester Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1680 sqft
Country Cape Tucked away with privacy and peace. Abundant wildlife and trails. The house offers a spacious deck, large family kitchen and a spacious light-filled living room. There are 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a full bath with a tub/shower.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
56 Todd Hill Road
56 Todd Hill Road, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2048 sqft
Comfortable, private ranch house located on 4 secluded acres well off a quiet country road. Enjoy the serene property filled with perennial and veggie gardens. Modern kitchen, glassed porch. Close to hiking, river rafting/kayaking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Litchfield County area include Albertus Magnus College, University of Bridgeport, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, and University of New Haven. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
New Haven, Stamford, Hartford, Meriden, and Milford city have apartments for rent.
