78 Cherry Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is the one! Amazing location and available Immediately! Charming renovated 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms. full bath and hardwood throughout. Tons of natural light, fresh paint and gleaming floors located in the heart of Milford just a short stroll to train, restaurants, downtown and shopping. Features include: gas, city water, city sewer, updated kitchen, pillars, french doors and hardwood floors throughout, also large basement for storage and laundry, off street parking, big yard and so much more! Close enough to all major highways, commutes and attractions, quiet enough to feel like home!