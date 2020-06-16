All apartments in Milford city
78 Cherry Street
78 Cherry Street

78 Cherry Street · (203) 877-0618
Location

78 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT 06460
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd FL · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is the one! Amazing location and available Immediately! Charming renovated 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms. full bath and hardwood throughout. Tons of natural light, fresh paint and gleaming floors located in the heart of Milford just a short stroll to train, restaurants, downtown and shopping. Features include: gas, city water, city sewer, updated kitchen, pillars, french doors and hardwood floors throughout, also large basement for storage and laundry, off street parking, big yard and so much more! Close enough to all major highways, commutes and attractions, quiet enough to feel like home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Cherry Street have any available units?
78 Cherry Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78 Cherry Street have?
Some of 78 Cherry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
78 Cherry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 78 Cherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford city.
Does 78 Cherry Street offer parking?
Yes, 78 Cherry Street does offer parking.
Does 78 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Cherry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 78 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 78 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 78 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Cherry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Cherry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Cherry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
