Milford city, CT
54 Greenview Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

54 Greenview Ln

54 Greenview Lane · (203) 502-3496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54 Greenview Lane, Milford city, CT 06461
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1560 · Avail. now

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
SPACIOUS, QUIET & COZY LUXURY PENTHOUSE UNIT! - Property Id: 196192

203-502-3496 *** PRIVATE ENTRANCE, NO COMMON AREAS *** GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION! Bright, Open Concept * 1,000 SF, 1BD / 1 BR * No Neighbors above!! FEATURES: In-Unit W/D * Gleaming Granite Counters * Gas Oven, Dishwasher, Fridge * Upscale Marble Bathroom * Premium Finishes * Plenty of Closets * Reserved Parking * Guest Parking * Private Storage * Central A/C and more! NO HIDDEN FEES! Included: Parking, Storage, Landscaping, Snow Shoveling, Garbage, Cold Water, HOA (Tenant pays Utilities). This unit will not last! Good Credit Required (FICO 700+). Limit 2 Cats, sorry, NO DOGS (*FHA and ADA ONLY SERVICE ANIMALS EXEMPT). WWW.GLENWOOD-CONDOS.COM
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196192
Property Id 196192

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5511272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Greenview Ln have any available units?
54 Greenview Ln has a unit available for $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Greenview Ln have?
Some of 54 Greenview Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Greenview Ln currently offering any rent specials?
54 Greenview Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Greenview Ln pet-friendly?
No, 54 Greenview Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford city.
Does 54 Greenview Ln offer parking?
Yes, 54 Greenview Ln does offer parking.
Does 54 Greenview Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Greenview Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Greenview Ln have a pool?
No, 54 Greenview Ln does not have a pool.
Does 54 Greenview Ln have accessible units?
No, 54 Greenview Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Greenview Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Greenview Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Greenview Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 Greenview Ln has units with air conditioning.
