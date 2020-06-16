54 Greenview Ln

Amenities
SPACIOUS, QUIET & COZY LUXURY PENTHOUSE UNIT! - Property Id: 196192
203-502-3496 *** PRIVATE ENTRANCE, NO COMMON AREAS *** GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION! Bright, Open Concept * 1,000 SF, 1BD / 1 BR * No Neighbors above!! FEATURES: In-Unit W/D * Gleaming Granite Counters * Gas Oven, Dishwasher, Fridge * Upscale Marble Bathroom * Premium Finishes * Plenty of Closets * Reserved Parking * Guest Parking * Private Storage * Central A/C and more! NO HIDDEN FEES! Included: Parking, Storage, Landscaping, Snow Shoveling, Garbage, Cold Water, HOA (Tenant pays Utilities). This unit will not last! Good Credit Required (FICO 700+). Limit 2 Cats, sorry, NO DOGS (*FHA and ADA ONLY SERVICE ANIMALS EXEMPT). WWW.GLENWOOD-CONDOS.COM
No Dogs Allowed
