Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Vacation all year long at this lovely retreat! Just steps to the beach! This two bedroom home features an exceptional open floor plan with spacious living. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted. Brand new washer, dryer, gas range, water heater and furnace. The exterior features vinyl siding, a 1-car detached garage, and a lovely fenced in yard with deck space. Wonderful neighborhood!