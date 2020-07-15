Apartment List
/
NY
/
east islip
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:40 PM

85 Apartments for rent in East Islip, NY

📍

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
16 Tern Court
16 Tern Court, East Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
Come See This Beautiful Rental Right In East Islip. This Rental Offers A Private Entrance w/ A Fenced In Patio Area, A Spacious Master Bedroom On The 2nd Floor w/ A Jacuzzi Tub And A Fire Place.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
59 Beecher Ave
59 Beecher Avenue, East Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Clean cozy expanded ranch/3 bedroom/1 bathroom/attached 1 car

1 of 1

Last updated April 13 at 12:09 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212
4212 Brian Ln, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212 in East Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
85 Division Avenue - 0
85 Division Ave, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in East Islip, NY was recently cleaned and restored to like new condition. There is a living room, eat-in kitchen, large bathroom, and multiple walk in closets for extra storage. Hook-ups for washer / dryer.
Results within 1 mile of East Islip

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip
16 Willow Avenue
16 Willow Avenue, Islip, NY
Studio
$2,055
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful building in the Heart of Islip. Near Fine dining, Islip Theatre, Entertainment, Islip LIRR, Sunrise Hwy.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip
114 Islip Ave
114 Islip Avenue, Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming 2nd floor apartment located in Islip. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 Bedrooms. Very close to shopping, restaurants & LIRR. Washer / Dryer being installed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip
463-465 Main St
463 Main St, Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
700 sqft
Wonderful move in ready updated 2 bed apartment in the heart of Islip. Beautiful updated Kitchen/LR combo w/Granite counters, stainless appliances & hardwood floors. Two Sunny bedrooms overlooking main st. Close to dining, transportation & beaches.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip Terrace
38 Nassau Street
38 Nassau St, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Lovely well built brick/sided Duplex - East Islip Schools! Large 2nd floor carpeted apartment with 3 Lg BR's, Lg. FLR/DR, EIK, Updated FB, Laundry hookup in basement w/Locked storage closet.
Results within 5 miles of East Islip
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
27 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,776
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7 E End Walk
7 East End Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
Roll up on your boat, ferry, or private water taxi to this Really special place, owner built place over 50 years ago and it truly reflects the memories of family, friends, and fun! this Bayfront classic is one of the top 3 locations on all of fire

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
6 First Avenue
6 1st Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 First Avenue in Bay Shore. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
25 Atlantic
25 Atlantic Avenue, Fire Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Great Location, Very Open & Airy. Thick Foliage For Privacy. Very Close To Ocean Beach Village. This Home Includes 8 Beach Chairs, A Wagon And Beach Umbrella.

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
9 Newbrook Ln
9 Newbrook Lane, Bay Shore, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
Near highways, shopping malls, LIRR, Beautiful cozy apartment with a view. Safe neighborhood. You just pay for electric. 24 hours surveillance. No section 8 or any other government sponsored programs. Good for a couple or small family.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
67 Weatherby Lane
67 Weatherby Ln, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2BR, 2BA ground floor, waterfront condo includes an additional 1110spft of unvinished basement spae. open floor plan with rear entry door. Gated community with great amenities, pool, gym, clubhouse, Mintues from highways. shopping and parks.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
88 1st Street
88 1st Street, Brentwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 88 1st Street in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
18 Maple Wing Drive
18 Maple Wing Dr, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Lovely Updated Apartment in Legal-2 Family Townhome in the Park Row Condominium Complex. Features Large Living Room, Dining Room, Updated Kitchen, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath and Washer and Dryer.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
812 Towne House Vlg
812 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
lovely end unit 1br condo. Pool , tennis. Must see

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
440 Dehnhoff
440 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
Available To Rent For $4,600 Plus Cleaning And Utilities.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
211 Towne House Vlg
211 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
871 sqft
Upgraded 2nd floor condo with newer carpet, spacious and bright living/dining room combo, updated kitchen and appliances.. 2 bedrooms with sliding glass doors to the balcony. Newer laundry, A/C units.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
30 Mcgowan Lane
30 Mc Gowan Lane, Central Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 30 Mcgowan Lane in Central Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Brightwaters
31 Hiawatha Drive
31 Hiawatha Drive, Brightwaters, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2400 sqft
Charming Colonial In Brightwaters Village. Living Room W/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, New Eat In Kitchen . Sun Porch, Study. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED!

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Atlantic
11 Atlantic Avenue, Fire Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Classic Beach House In Seaview! With 3 Bikes, Beach Chairs, Umbrellas, And Wagon- Enjoy The Bay View, Great Location To Ocean Beach!

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
276 Cottage Walk
276 Cottage Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Located In The Heart Of Ocean Beach! 3 Bedroom, And 1 Bath. Home Also Provides 5 Adult Bikes, 1 Kid Bike, 6 Beach Chairs, 3 Umbrellas, And 1 Wagon! Come Enjoy With The Family!

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Beach
308 Wilmot
308 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright And Airy! Beach Cottage, Cozy, And Clean!

Median Rent in East Islip

Last updated Mar. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in East Islip is $1,561, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,859.
Studio
$1,405
1 Bed
$1,561
2 Beds
$1,859
3+ Beds
$2,397
City GuideEast Islip
Originally labeled "East of Islip," referring to the larger close-by town of Islip, it formally acquired its East Islip name in 1890 from the Nicoll estate's heirs.

East Islip, along with its contiguous neighbor, Great River, takes a back seat to no other locale when it comes to discussing American founding fathers and the settlement history of older, more established communities in and around the suburban New York City metropolitan area. East Islip, located in central Long Island, is a snappy commute of 45 miles as the crow flies from central Manhattan. It's such a relatively small enclave that it collectively shares, along with Great River, just one postal zip code between them (11730). It's labeled as a CDP (census designated place) by the United States Census Bureau. As of 2010, the area boasted 14,475 residents, all of whom are able to partake in the idyllic, classic seashore region of Great South Bay that borders it. Throw in nearby offshore Fire Island, and you've got a summertime of fun and relaxation to die for.

Moving to East Islip

Once you've decided on a relocation move to the hamlet of East Islip (or Great River), rest assured that all amenities consistent with such a refined area await you with open arms. All forms of shopping, dining-out and public education are top notch. Even if you're downsizing and dropping in from a big-city lifestyle, the pure, fresh ocean air and surrounding country-like atmosphere are sure to light your fire, if not sooner rather than later.

Shopping for your next apartment to rent in East Islip is easier than you might think. A quick Internet search and you are presented with rental houses and rental apartments that come in all flavors and pricing to suit your budget. If your lodging needs are more modest, you can also find a nice mix of studio apartments for rent to your liking.

Living in East Islip

East Islip is blessed with excellent road and rail access. Count on a drive time of one hour, non-rush hour time, to land in Manhattan via the the Southern State Parkway and Long Island Expressway (I-495). The Long Island Rail Road's Ronkonkoma Line offers multiple daily alternatives to and from the Islip and Great River stations. Monthly, weekly and senior discount ticket packages are available.

The Greyhound Bus Line operates daily service from Islip to Midtown Manhattan; the downer being the three hour trip before finally seeing the light of day in the Big Apple. Suffolk County Transit operates some local routes in and around the central Long Island region, but it's best not to count on it if you're expecting big-city type of service. It's best to have your own set of wheels if you're contemplating a move to the East Islip area. If you need to get there in a hurry from out of town, try nearby Long Island MacArthur Airport. Located in Ronkonkoma, NY, it should be able to accommodate you from most eastern US major airports. Nationwide carrier Southwest Airlines is the predominant carrier serving the airport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in East Islip?
In East Islip, the median rent is $1,405 for a studio, $1,561 for a 1-bedroom, $1,859 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,397 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in East Islip, check out our monthly East Islip Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around East Islip?
Some of the colleges located in the East Islip area include Norwalk Community College, Hofstra University, Molloy College, and Farmingdale State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to East Islip?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Islip from include Stamford, Norwalk, Stratford, Coram, and Glen Cove.

Similar Pages

East Islip Cheap Places