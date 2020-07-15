85 Apartments for rent in East Islip, NY

Living in East Islip

East Islip is blessed with excellent road and rail access. Count on a drive time of one hour, non-rush hour time, to land in Manhattan via the the Southern State Parkway and Long Island Expressway (I-495). The Long Island Rail Road's Ronkonkoma Line offers multiple daily alternatives to and from the Islip and Great River stations. Monthly, weekly and senior discount ticket packages are available.

The Greyhound Bus Line operates daily service from Islip to Midtown Manhattan; the downer being the three hour trip before finally seeing the light of day in the Big Apple. Suffolk County Transit operates some local routes in and around the central Long Island region, but it's best not to count on it if you're expecting big-city type of service. It's best to have your own set of wheels if you're contemplating a move to the East Islip area. If you need to get there in a hurry from out of town, try nearby Long Island MacArthur Airport. Located in Ronkonkoma, NY, it should be able to accommodate you from most eastern US major airports. Nationwide carrier Southwest Airlines is the predominant carrier serving the airport.