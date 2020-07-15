85 Apartments for rent in East Islip, NY📍
1 of 18
1 of 5
1 of 1
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 5
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 3
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 23
1 of 13
East Islip, along with its contiguous neighbor, Great River, takes a back seat to no other locale when it comes to discussing American founding fathers and the settlement history of older, more established communities in and around the suburban New York City metropolitan area. East Islip, located in central Long Island, is a snappy commute of 45 miles as the crow flies from central Manhattan. It's such a relatively small enclave that it collectively shares, along with Great River, just one postal zip code between them (11730). It's labeled as a CDP (census designated place) by the United States Census Bureau. As of 2010, the area boasted 14,475 residents, all of whom are able to partake in the idyllic, classic seashore region of Great South Bay that borders it. Throw in nearby offshore Fire Island, and you've got a summertime of fun and relaxation to die for.
Once you've decided on a relocation move to the hamlet of East Islip (or Great River), rest assured that all amenities consistent with such a refined area await you with open arms. All forms of shopping, dining-out and public education are top notch. Even if you're downsizing and dropping in from a big-city lifestyle, the pure, fresh ocean air and surrounding country-like atmosphere are sure to light your fire, if not sooner rather than later.
Shopping for your next apartment to rent in East Islip is easier than you might think. A quick Internet search and you are presented with rental houses and rental apartments that come in all flavors and pricing to suit your budget. If your lodging needs are more modest, you can also find a nice mix of studio apartments for rent to your liking.
East Islip is blessed with excellent road and rail access. Count on a drive time of one hour, non-rush hour time, to land in Manhattan via the the Southern State Parkway and Long Island Expressway (I-495). The Long Island Rail Road's Ronkonkoma Line offers multiple daily alternatives to and from the Islip and Great River stations. Monthly, weekly and senior discount ticket packages are available.
The Greyhound Bus Line operates daily service from Islip to Midtown Manhattan; the downer being the three hour trip before finally seeing the light of day in the Big Apple. Suffolk County Transit operates some local routes in and around the central Long Island region, but it's best not to count on it if you're expecting big-city type of service. It's best to have your own set of wheels if you're contemplating a move to the East Islip area. If you need to get there in a hurry from out of town, try nearby Long Island MacArthur Airport. Located in Ronkonkoma, NY, it should be able to accommodate you from most eastern US major airports. Nationwide carrier Southwest Airlines is the predominant carrier serving the airport.