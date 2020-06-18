All apartments in Milford city
/
Milford city, CT
/
230 Rogers Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

230 Rogers Avenue

230 Rogers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

230 Rogers Avenue, Milford city, CT 06460
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Phenomenal home with million dollar views features 3 season porch, main level with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Living room, dining room, kitchen with granite counters and beautiful island perfect for entertaining. Dining off kitchen has lovely harbor views! Full bath and laundry on main level. Second floor has master suite with private balcony and two additional bedrooms. Third floor has three bedroom and half bath. Full basement. Covered rear porch. Fenced in yard and plenty of off street parking. The home has been thoughtfully restored. Yacht club steps away. Walking distance to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Rogers Avenue have any available units?
230 Rogers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford city, CT.
What amenities does 230 Rogers Avenue have?
Some of 230 Rogers Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Rogers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
230 Rogers Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Rogers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 230 Rogers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford city.
Does 230 Rogers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 230 Rogers Avenue does offer parking.
Does 230 Rogers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Rogers Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Rogers Avenue have a pool?
No, 230 Rogers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 230 Rogers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 230 Rogers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Rogers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Rogers Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Rogers Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Rogers Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
