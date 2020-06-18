230 Rogers Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Phenomenal home with million dollar views features 3 season porch, main level with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Living room, dining room, kitchen with granite counters and beautiful island perfect for entertaining. Dining off kitchen has lovely harbor views! Full bath and laundry on main level. Second floor has master suite with private balcony and two additional bedrooms. Third floor has three bedroom and half bath. Full basement. Covered rear porch. Fenced in yard and plenty of off street parking. The home has been thoughtfully restored. Yacht club steps away. Walking distance to downtown.