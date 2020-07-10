Apartment List
/
CT
/
manchester
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:33 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Manchester, CT with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
31 Units Available
Robertson
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
12 Units Available
West Side
Lofts at The Mills
91 Elm St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style apartments in converted mill building. Exposed brick and wood beams in some homes, 15-foot ceilings, carpeting, central air conditioning. Wi-Fi lounge, pool, playground, clubhouse and gym. State-of-the-art laundry center. Walking distance from Center Springs Park.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
26 Units Available
Robertson
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,335
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
Robertson
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Center
33 Franklin Street
33 Franklin Street, Manchester, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1372 sqft
33 Franklin Street Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Colonial in Manchester - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial home features a nice yard and fully finished walk-out basement.

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
Bowers
60 Hudson Street
60 Hudson Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This rental won't last long! Enjoy this second floor unit with laundry IN unit, 2 parking spots, and open floor plan. Bright white kitchen is an attractive grab to this unit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Verplanck
617 Center Street
617 Center Street, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
NEAT & CLEAN! THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE STYLE RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! GAS HEAT. NO SMOKING IN UNIT. NO PETS. 2 MONTHS SECURITY. CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK. TENANTS MUST CARRY RENTER'S INSURANCE & HAVE GOOD CREDIT.
Results within 1 mile of Manchester

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Waddell
547 Hilliard Street
547 Hilliard Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
844 sqft
Very nice and serenely set 1 bedroom Townhouse in a most convenient location near highway, mall, many restaurants, and grocery stores. Spacious interior with super spacious eat in kitchen with sliders to a private patio.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Keeney
121 Walek Farms Road
121 Walek Farms Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Colonial - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home in Manchester. Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of storage space. Attractive hardwood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
22 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,626
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
9 Units Available
Trail Run Apartments
2 Trail Run, Tolland County, CT
Studio
$1,415
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1118 sqft
Life is a journey that starts at home, and Trail Run is your perfect base.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 23 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Sleeping Giant
1238 Hartford Tpke, Rockville, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Vernon. Property offers numerous amenities including heat and hot water. There is no application fee. Income Restrictions Apply.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
205 Sandstone Drive
205 Sandstone Drive, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1950 sqft
205 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 The Plum Ridge Condo - Welcome to 205 Sand Stone Drive at the very sought after Plum Ridge complex! There are lots of reasons this complex is in such demand and units don’t last for sale or rent.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
83 Union Street Unit B
83 Union St, Rockville, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
520 sqft
83 Union Street Unit B Available 08/08/20 1st Floor Unit With Off-street Parking - Open floor plan 1 bedroom with updated kitchen and bathroom. Appliances include a stove & fridge. Wall unit Air Conditioning. No smoking.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1312 Twin Circle Drive
1312 Twin Circle Drive, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
754 sqft
Unit will be painted and carpets cleaned prior to occupancy. Spacious 2nd floor, 1BR unit with open floor plan. Laundry in unit, balcony, c/air. Great location, close to shopping and highways. 1 Dog considered with additional security. No Smoking

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
30 Pintail Cir
30 Pintail Circle, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lakewood living - Property Id: 300276 Well Maintained 3 Bedroom, 1.5 baths home for rent with a finished lower level. Gas heat & Central AC. Available in August. No Smoking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Hartford Turnpike
1100 Hartford Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1118 sqft
The Tremont Floorplan- 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor apartment. 1118 finished sqft. all on one floor. Master bedroom suite with full bathroom and walk in shower.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
October Hills Condos
929 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1084 sqft
Beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, complete with master bedroom suite, walk-in closet, private patio with a view overlooking Hockanum River.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
118 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,004
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:16pm
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,520
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,074
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
6 Units Available
Sheldon Charter Oak
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,425
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1428 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.

July 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Manchester Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Manchester Rent Report. Manchester rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manchester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Manchester rents declined significantly over the past month

Manchester rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Manchester stand at $1,182 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,480 for a two-bedroom. Manchester's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Manchester over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Connecticut for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,935; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Stamford, New Haven, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,935, $1,333, and $1,033, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Manchester to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.1%, and -0.1%).
    • New Britain, Danbury, and Norwalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.2%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Manchester

    As rents have fallen slightly in Manchester, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Manchester is less affordable for renters.

    • Manchester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,480 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Manchester fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Manchester than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Manchester is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Manchester 1 BedroomsManchester 2 BedroomsManchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManchester 3 BedroomsManchester Accessible ApartmentsManchester Apartments with Balcony
    Manchester Apartments with GarageManchester Apartments with GymManchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManchester Apartments with Move-in SpecialsManchester Apartments with ParkingManchester Apartments with Pool
    Manchester Apartments with Washer-DryerManchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsManchester Furnished ApartmentsManchester Pet Friendly PlacesManchester Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    New Haven, CTHartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CT
    Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CT
    Westfield, MANaugatuck, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CT

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Robertson
    West Side

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Manchester Community CollegeAlbertus Magnus College
    Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
    Three Rivers Community College