All apartments in Middletown
Find more places like Newfield Towers.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middletown, CT
/
Newfield Towers
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Newfield Towers

220 Newfield St · (561) 250-7916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Middletown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

220 Newfield St, Middletown, CT 06457

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Newfield Towers.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
guest parking
internet access
Newfield Towers is a 50 year old and older community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways. A Social Service Coordinator is onsite for the residents during business hours, located in the property's community room. All units are handicap accessible via elevators. Residents enjoy FREE electricity, heat and hot water, as well as the inclusion of all kitchen appliances. A laundry facility is located onsite. The units boast wall-to-wall carpeting to give a nice, warm and comfortable home environment. The grounds are professionally maintained by Carabetta's 24 hour maintenance team who implement a landscaping plan to provide seasonal color year-round. There is no application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: No Application Fee
Deposit: First months rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Street parking for residents and visitors. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Full basement

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Newfield Towers have any available units?
Newfield Towers has 3 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Newfield Towers have?
Some of Newfield Towers's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Newfield Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Newfield Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Newfield Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Newfield Towers is pet friendly.
Does Newfield Towers offer parking?
Yes, Newfield Towers offers parking.
Does Newfield Towers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Newfield Towers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Newfield Towers have a pool?
No, Newfield Towers does not have a pool.
Does Newfield Towers have accessible units?
Yes, Newfield Towers has accessible units.
Does Newfield Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Newfield Towers has units with dishwashers.
Does Newfield Towers have units with air conditioning?
No, Newfield Towers does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Newfield Towers?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke
Middletown, CT 06457
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane
Middletown, CT 06457
Sagamore Hills
1151 Washington St
Middletown, CT 06457
Knoll Crest
207 George St
Middletown, CT 06457
Newfield/Stoneycrest Towers
352 Newfield St
Middletown, CT 06457
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir
Middletown, CT 06457
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge
Middletown, CT 06457
Willowcrest Apartments
63 Stoneycrest Drive
Middletown, CT 06457

Similar Pages

Middletown 1 BedroomsMiddletown 2 Bedrooms
Middletown Apartments with ParkingMiddletown Dog Friendly Apartments
Middletown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CT
West Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTWestfield, MATrumbull, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Wesleyan UniversityMiddlesex Community College
Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of Hartford
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity