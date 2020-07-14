Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly guest parking internet access

Newfield Towers is a 50 year old and older community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways. A Social Service Coordinator is onsite for the residents during business hours, located in the property's community room. All units are handicap accessible via elevators. Residents enjoy FREE electricity, heat and hot water, as well as the inclusion of all kitchen appliances. A laundry facility is located onsite. The units boast wall-to-wall carpeting to give a nice, warm and comfortable home environment. The grounds are professionally maintained by Carabetta's 24 hour maintenance team who implement a landscaping plan to provide seasonal color year-round. There is no application fee.