65 Apartments for rent in New Britain, CT with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
29 Cabot Street 3rd floor
29 Cabot Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Beautiful Third Floor Unit in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 48406 Beautiful spacious two-bedroom apartment in a quiet neighborhood on the 3rd floor. Right off the bus-line and close to downtown New Britain.

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
19 Pinehurst Avenue
19 Pinehurst Ave, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
2288 sqft
Welcome home! This two bedroom, one bathroom second floor unit offers ample space and great natural light throughout. Closets in every room mean plenty of room for storage. This unit boasts natural gas for heat, hot water, and cooking.

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
310 Slater Road
310 Slater Road, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment in New Britain, conveniently located close to both I-84 and rt 9. This apartment features spacious rooms and plenty of storage space, including a partially finished basement.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
16 capitol ave 2
16 Capitol Avenue, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
2 floor apartment, garage, deck, basement.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
44 Cabot St 1 Front
44 Cabot Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,485
1286 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! SHORT TERM LEASES WELCOME! Very Spacious 1 Bedroom on a quiet street. Washer and Dryer located in apartment. Access to garage is available. 4 Family house located on a quiet residential Street.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
13 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
13 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,220
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2718 Berlin Tpke #1
2718 Berlin Turnpike, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
New Luxury Waterfront Townhomes on Silver Lake! - Property Id: 274222 Enjoy luxury lakefront living at Edgewater Townhomes of Berlin.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
44 Maplewood ave
44 Maplewood Avenue, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
Beautiful apartment at a prime location - Property Id: 288563 Beautiful apartment at a prime location in West Hartford. Washer and dryer in the unit with ample closet space and lighting. First floor unit is available for occupancy starting June 1.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
177 Abbotsford Ave.
177 Abbotsford Avenue, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
The Abbotsford Colonial - Welcome to The Abbotsford Colonial. Here you will find an affordable West Hartford colonial (single family) house rental that almost everything has been updated to the interior.

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
26 Highwood Ave
26 Highwood Avenue, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment - Property Id: 87252 2 bed, 1 bath. 1 car garage space available. Large updated eat in kitchen, open concept into dining room and living room. Private front and back porch. Back deck newly renovated. Laundry in basement.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
566 Prospect Ave - 2A
566 Prospect Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$998
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! BRAND NEW HIGH-END RENOVATION!! PRIVATE OFFICE! One bedroom with private office available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 4BR apartment.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1 Bretton Road - 1A
1 Bretton Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Long and short term leases available. Walk to Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center! One room available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 3 bedroom apt. SHARED apartment.

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
84 Tunxis Village
84 Tunxis Village, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1660 sqft
This brick townhouse/condo located in one of the only gated communities in the area is a light and bright 2 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bath unit in Tunxis Village. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom.

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
71 Carriage Hill Drive
71 Carriage Hill Drive, Newington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1492 sqft
Welcome to this bright and spacious home on a quiet street of Newington! Landlord is renting out main floor with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Stunning hardwood throughout with modern kitchen and additional sunroom to enjoy all the seasons.

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
62 Harvest Court
62 Harvest Ct, Newington, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1601 sqft
Beautiful townhome rental in Harvest Village! fireplace, hardwood, granite, stainless steel appliances, laundry with washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
11 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
7 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,734
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
118 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,004
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Walk
60 South Broad Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,836
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the center of downtown, Spinnaker Walk is just steps away from the historic Town Green, Metro-North train station, Milford Harbor, boutique shops, cafes and some of the best restaurants Milford has to offer.
Last updated July 10 at 06:16pm
32 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,520
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,240
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.

July 2020 New Britain Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New Britain Rent Report. New Britain rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New Britain rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

New Britain rents increased slightly over the past month

New Britain rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New Britain stand at $832 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,041 for a two-bedroom. New Britain's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of New Britain, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,935; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Stamford, New Haven, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,935, $1,333, and $1,033, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.1%, and -0.1%).
    • New Britain, Danbury, and Norwalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.2%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    New Britain rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in New Britain, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. New Britain is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • New Britain's median two-bedroom rent of $1,041 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While New Britain's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in New Britain than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in New Britain.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

