apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:38 AM
20 Apartments for rent in Simsbury Center, CT with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
7 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,734
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,375
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1281 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
3 Units Available
Simsbury Center Historic District
Mill Commons
1 Millers Way, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1391 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Concierge available. Community highlights include a conference room, dog park and gym. Close to Simsbury Public Library. Easy access to US Route 202.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Simsbury Center Historic District
10 Carriage Drive
10 Carriage Drive, Simsbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1048 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Simsbury, this spacious condo is all about location, location, location! Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with an open floor plan kitchen and living room, fresh new carpet & hardwood flooring! The living room
Results within 5 miles of Simsbury Center
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
33 Rushford Meade
33 Rushford Meade Avenue, Salmon Brook, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1052 sqft
Beautiful townhouse unit in a small centrally located complex. 2 Bedrooms and 2 full Bath. Washer dryer in unit, Carport for convenient parking. Ample amount of closet space. Full Basement. Approachable to walking trails and convenient to shopping.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
150 Reverknolls
150 Reverknolls, Hartford County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
4615 sqft
Short term 3 month summer rental.....Beautiful Farmington Valley newer construction home with inground pool and outdoor jacuzzi. All inclusive summer get away!!
Results within 10 miles of Simsbury Center
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
6 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,708
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
10 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,447
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
23 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Studio
$1,649
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 6 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Asylum Hill
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,005
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
The Arbors at Brighton Park
627 Brighton Park Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at The Arbors, we are nestled in a unique, serene wooded setting that separates us from all the rest! Our sunny 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans with cook friendly kitchens, large bathrooms, full size washers and
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Windsor Crossing Apartments
40 Barry Circle, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, welcoming community just minutes from I-91 and I-84. Apartments feature direct access garages, private entrances and open floor plans. Near shopping and entertainment. Professional management on-site.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
148 Plainville Avenue
148 Plainville Avenue, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1584 sqft
Great single family home for rent in Unionville! Conveniently located on Rt 177. Short walk Unionville shops and restaurants and. public transportation.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
44 Maplewood ave
44 Maplewood Avenue, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
Beautiful apartment at a prime location - Property Id: 288563 Beautiful apartment at a prime location in West Hartford. Washer and dryer in the unit with ample closet space and lighting. First floor unit is available for occupancy starting June 1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
35 Notch Road
35 Notch Road, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1550 sqft
Fantastic rental with lots of room. Very large Living room with fireplace, Huge combination kitchen and dining room with decorative FP. 2 large full bathrooms. An upstairs office "away" from everything else.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
566 Prospect Ave - 2A
566 Prospect Ave, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$998
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! BRAND NEW HIGH-END RENOVATION!! PRIVATE OFFICE! One bedroom with private office available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 4BR apartment.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
48 Ledyard Road
48 Ledyard Road, West Hartford, CT
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
6172 sqft
Timeless Tudor located in sought after neighborhood. Nicely situated on 1.70 acres and backing up to the 15th fairway of the Hartford Golf Club. The property is surrounded by mature trees and offers plenty of privacy.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
1 Bretton Road - 1A
1 Bretton Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Long and short term leases available. Walk to Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center! One room available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 3 bedroom apt. SHARED apartment.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
84 Tunxis Village
84 Tunxis Village, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1660 sqft
This brick townhouse/condo located in one of the only gated communities in the area is a light and bright 2 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bath unit in Tunxis Village. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom.
