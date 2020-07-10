/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:33 PM
36 Apartments for rent in Bristol, CT with washer-dryer
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
196 Goodwin St., North
196 Goodwin Street, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Home Sweet Home - Property Id: 310582 Immaculate, adorable with cottage feel on Federal Hill. First Floor, storage, off street parking, w/d hook up on premises, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, cooktop/oven, gas forced hot air for heat.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
224 south st
224 South Street, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom apartments for rent - Property Id: 302179 Beautiful brand new 3 bedroom apartments for rent. Fireplace, stainless steel appliances, gas range. Also has granite countertops, central air conditioning, washer and dryer hook ups.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor
40 Lincoln St, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Unit 1st Floor Available 08/01/20 1st Floor Available! Garage! Renovated - Property Id: 123858 Lovely 3 Family Completely Renovated Colonial!! A Rare 1ST Floor now AVAILABLE for showings and move in ready 8/1!! There Is A newly Renovated 1 Car
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
68 Upson St
68 Upson Street, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms Spacious 1200 Square feet Beautiful Home is available to rent immediately at a very nice and calm location in Bristol Great location in Bristol and a very good and friendly neighborhood! All new kitchens, bathrooms, floors, walls,
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
4 Arnold Court - 1
4 Arnold Court, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1300 sqft
This first floor 2-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment is available. Electric and Oil is tenant responsibility and provided by Eversource. Included in the monthly rent is garbage removal, 1 assigned parking spot, fridge, oven and washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
21 Lancaster Road
21 Lancaster Road, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1494 sqft
Five minutes to ESPN & TCC. Cute Cape Cod, 1,500 sq. ft. near Routes 6,4, I 84 & RTE 72. Three bedrooms with one on the first floor and two larger bedrooms upstairs each with one large closet.
Results within 5 miles of Bristol
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
58 Prospect St
58 Prospect Street, Terryville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Terryville 2 Bdrm 2 Full Bath i - Property Id: 306093 Looking to lease my nice 1300 sq ft apartment in Terryville Ct. It's 2 Bdrm 2 Full bathroom . Newly remodeled , clean and quiet. Has walk in closet and newly remodeled master bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
148 Plainville Avenue
148 Plainville Avenue, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1584 sqft
Great single family home for rent in Unionville! Conveniently located on Rt 177. Short walk Unionville shops and restaurants and. public transportation.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
26 Highwood Ave
26 Highwood Avenue, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment - Property Id: 87252 2 bed, 1 bath. 1 car garage space available. Large updated eat in kitchen, open concept into dining room and living room. Private front and back porch. Back deck newly renovated. Laundry in basement.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
37 Hunters Lane
37 Hunters Ln, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
84 Tunxis Village
84 Tunxis Village, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1660 sqft
This brick townhouse/condo located in one of the only gated communities in the area is a light and bright 2 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bath unit in Tunxis Village. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom.
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Bucks Hill
Fawn Terrace Condominium Association
124 Bucks Hill Road, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
716 sqft
This is a 714 sq foot condominium Unit built in 1987. Unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Laundry room attached to building. Parking available. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5692706)
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
33 Howard Avenue
33 Howard Ave, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
Room for rent in shared apartment in Southington. Amenities included: hardwood floors, storage, washer dryer, yard, and upstairs partially finished attic for personal sitting room. Utilities included: internet and water. Is not pet friendly.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1294 West Street
1294 West Street, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1257 sqft
Everything is new in this home. Harwood floors on the main level, kitchen with granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Extra room on main level that can be dining room/den/office or another bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Bristol
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 23 at 05:11pm
1 Unit Available
Brookside Gardens
737 West Main Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one and two bedroom flats and two bedroom townhouses, Brookside Gardens is nestled in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easily access to shopping, restaurants and highways.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 23 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Summitwood Phase I
80 Sams Road, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering two and three bedroom luxury townhouses, Summitwood is a pedestrian friendly neighborhood quaintly situated in a country setting conveniently located near shopping and highways. Units are available with a full basement or a garage.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 23 at 04:56pm
4 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated May 20 at 05:59pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood Park II
25 Allen Avenue, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one, two and three bedroom apartments, Crestwood Park II is situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 4 at 03:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Gardens Apartments
300 Britannia St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one bedroom flats and two, three and four bedroom townhouses, Oakland Gardens Apartments is located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,011
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
29 Cabot Street 3rd floor
29 Cabot Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Beautiful Third Floor Unit in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 48406 Beautiful spacious two-bedroom apartment in a quiet neighborhood on the 3rd floor. Right off the bus-line and close to downtown New Britain.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2718 Berlin Tpke #1
2718 Berlin Turnpike, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
New Luxury Waterfront Townhomes on Silver Lake! - Property Id: 274222 Enjoy luxury lakefront living at Edgewater Townhomes of Berlin.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Pierpont Road
380 Hitchcock Road
380 Hitchcock Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1042 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Townhouse in a Desirable Location w/a Great Layout!! Eat In Kitchen has Granite, Refinished Cabinets, Tile Backsplash & Tile Floor, Under Cabinet Lighting & Stainless Steel Appliances, Living Room w/Refinished Hardwood Floors &