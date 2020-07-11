/
apartments with washer dryer
75 Apartments for rent in Wallingford Center, CT with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
53 Parker Street
53 Parker Street, Wallingford Center, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
701 sqft
***PHASE 2, Building E will be ready for leasing in May!!*** Welcome to Wallingford's newest upscale Community! The NEW Parker Place is located just minutes from Wallingford's vibrant restaurants, cafes, shopping and walking distance to the new
1 Unit Available
2 Fern Avenue
2 Fern Ave, Wallingford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1152 sqft
Ideal location close to major highways and central in the state. This townhouse condo has it all, from granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances, walk down deck, and high end washer and dryer. Carpet in bedrooms with hardwood through-out.
Results within 1 mile of Wallingford Center
3 Units Available
Meadoway Gardens
10-70 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one, two or three bedroom flats as well as 2 bedroom townhomes, Meadoway Gardens is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, schools and the highway.
1 Unit Available
78 Evergreene
78 Evergreene, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
700 sqft
Best unit!Come see this beautiful 2 bedroom 3rd floor end unit with new carpet and fresh paint! Pergo floor in livingroom/dining room combo. This unit also has a washer and dryer and a storage room. Tenant would be responsible for all utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Wallingford Center
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Walk
60 South Broad Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,836
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the center of downtown, Spinnaker Walk is just steps away from the historic Town Green, Metro-North train station, Milford Harbor, boutique shops, cafes and some of the best restaurants Milford has to offer.
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
2 Units Available
Rosewood
1298 Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,145
1341 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1315 sqft
These one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer a selection of features and are close to I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. Amenities include basements, included trash, water, and sewer, large bedrooms, and on-site service.
1 Unit Available
Brookside Gardens
737 West Main Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one and two bedroom flats and two bedroom townhouses, Brookside Gardens is nestled in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easily access to shopping, restaurants and highways.
1 Unit Available
Summitwood Phase I
80 Sams Road, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering two and three bedroom luxury townhouses, Summitwood is a pedestrian friendly neighborhood quaintly situated in a country setting conveniently located near shopping and highways. Units are available with a full basement or a garage.
2 Units Available
Victoria Tower
410 East Main Street, Meriden, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
Victoria Towers offices spacious efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood close to shopping, bus lines and highways. This eight story building is handicap accessible with elevators from the lobby level.
4 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
Crestwood Park II
25 Allen Avenue, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one, two and three bedroom apartments, Crestwood Park II is situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
1 Unit Available
Oakland Gardens Apartments
300 Britannia St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one bedroom flats and two, three and four bedroom townhouses, Oakland Gardens Apartments is located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Contact for Availability
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,011
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.
1 Unit Available
21 Patterson Rd
21 Patterson Road, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Great single family house only 1 mile away from Quinnipiac University! Four large bedrooms Hardwood flooring throughout Large yard and plenty of parking. Central A/C Water and sewer included! Perfect for the upcoming school year.
1 Unit Available
3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703
3228 Whitney Ave, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1329 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath In Old Mount Carmel Village - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo on Whitney Ave in Hamden. Open floor plan with combined living room/dining room area.
1 Unit Available
3 Pondside Drive
3 Pondside Drive, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2641 sqft
This home in the Fieldstone Farms community is a rare opportunity to rent fully-furnished! From the time you walk into the front door, you feel right at home.
Results within 10 miles of Wallingford Center
16 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,240
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
13 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,290
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
8 Units Available
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1040 sqft
Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
33 Units Available
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,492
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,837
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
12 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
84 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,620
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,743
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
12 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
924 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
