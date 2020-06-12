/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
56 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Middletown, CT
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
3 Units Available
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1040 sqft
Windshire Terrace offers 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
12 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
991 sqft
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
12 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1307 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 10 at 07:33pm
4 Units Available
Rose Gardens
100 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Rose Gardens offers spacious one bedroom flats, two and three bedroom townhomes conveniently located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Last updated June 10 at 03:21pm
3 Units Available
Newfield Towers
220 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Newfield Towers is a 50 year old and older community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
20 Units Available
Sagamore Hills
1151 Washington St, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Centrally located apartments with great floor plans in Middletown, Connecticut, with access to highways, restaurants and shopping. Nicely landscaped property with trees, green lawns and a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
18 Units Available
Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1012 sqft
Bright and sunny apartments with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and big walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour gym, pool, dog park and BBQ/Grill area. Located close to RT9 and I-91.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
9 Units Available
Knoll Crest
207 George St, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
These apartments come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Located on George Street, units offer vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, private balconies and panoramic views.
Last updated May 20 at 04:53pm
3 Units Available
Meadoway Gardens
10-70 Rose Circle, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Offering spacious one, two or three bedroom flats as well as 2 bedroom townhomes, Meadoway Gardens is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, schools and the highway.
Last updated May 20 at 04:49pm
3 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
818 Bartholomew Road, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Woodbury Apartments offers spacious one bedroom flats and two and three bedroom townhomes situated in a country setting.
Last updated April 6 at 06:58pm
9 Units Available
Willowcrest Apartments
63 Stoneycrest Drive, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
946 sqft
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Ferry StMiddletown
23 Ferry Street, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Ferry St Apartments - Property Id: 300263 Beautiful completely renovated apartments over looking the water and right next to Harbor Park! Minute's walk from all of the best bars and restaurants in town! Two Bedroom One Bathroom
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
791 Long Hill Road
791 Long Hill Road, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1449 sqft
This beautiful end unit furnished 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse awaits you! The first floor features an open floor plan as the kitchen opens up to the dining and living room. Also, there is an office or bonus room with french doors.
Results within 1 mile of Middletown
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2222 Cromwell Hills Drive
2222 Cromwell Hills Drive, Middlesex County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1057 sqft
Cromwell Gardens 2 bedroom Condo - HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! - This great condo has HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! The unit is a ranch style, spacious, second floor condo that has 2 bedrooms with 1 and a half baths.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
94 Woodland Drive
94 Woodland Heights, Middlesex County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
979 sqft
INCLUDES HEAT AND HOT WATER!!! Updated 2 bedroom 2 FULL bath 1st floor unit at the Woodland Heights Condominiums. Freshly painted and beautiful hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
108 West St, Wethersfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
960 sqft
Near many parks and I-91. Community pool, playground, gym and laundry rooms. One- and two-bedroom apartments with mini blinds, oversized windows and lots of closet space. Rent includes heat and hot water. Park-like picnic/grill area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
22 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1228 sqft
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
4 Units Available
Britannia Commons
234 Sherman Ave, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1222 sqft
Community has garage parking, ceramic tile, and washer and dryer. Community has private garage parking, 24-hour maintenance team, pool and fitness center. Located minutes from a large selection of restaurants and retail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Flats at 390
390 Bee Street, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
At Flats at 390, our designer-inspired amenities set us apart from the competition.
Last updated May 8 at 02:44pm
2 Units Available
Summitwood Phase I
80 Sams Road, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Offering two and three bedroom luxury townhouses, Summitwood is a pedestrian friendly neighborhood quaintly situated in a country setting conveniently located near shopping and highways. Units are available with a full basement or a garage.
Last updated June 4 at 03:53pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Gardens Apartments
300 Britannia St, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Offering one bedroom flats and two, three and four bedroom townhouses, Oakland Gardens Apartments is located in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, convenient access to shopping, restaurants, schools and highways.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Buell St
26 Buell St, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Apartment for rent - Property Id: 287663 I have a 2 bedroom apartment for rent on the first floor. Beautiful apartment located on a quiet neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2718 Berlin Tpke #3
2718 Berlin Turnpike, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1600 sqft
New Luxury Waterfront Townhome on Silver Lake! - Property Id: 274230 Enjoy luxury lakefront living at Edgewater Townhomes of Berlin.
