Goodwin
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:45 AM
5 Apartments For Rent Near Goodwin
$
35 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1007 sqft
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
$
4 Units Available
Sheldon Charter Oak
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,460
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1428 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
2 Units Available
Carriage Place - Woodland
38 Forest Street, East Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carriage Place - Woodland in East Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Carriage Place - Gillet
40 Forest Street, East Hartford, CT
Studio
$690
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carriage Place - Gillet in East Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
528 Naubuc Avenue
528 Naubuc Avenue, Glastonbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
770 sqft
This newly painted 1st floor apartment is conveniently located near everything Glastonbury has to offer....restaurants ,shopping, Stop and Shop, Home Depot,Staples,highway accesses etc! All appliances are included even a washer and dryer.
