guilford center
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 AM
31 Apartments for rent in Guilford Center, CT📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
110 Cherry St 6
110 Cherry St, Guilford Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
Unit 6 Available 07/20/20 Condo for rent - Property Id: 297050 Beautiful French country style condo with newer appliances And central AC & natural gas heat and hot water.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
373 Old Whitfield Street
373 Whitfield Street, Guilford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Unfurnished Annual Rental! Just updated with new flooring and freshly painted throughout and new kitchen cabinets! Not often available is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo style living just steps from the Guilford Green, Town Marina and Jacobs Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
33 Church Street
33 Church Street, Guilford Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
First Floor.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
379 Whitfield Street
379 Whitfield Street, Guilford Center, CT
Studio
$3,300
589 sqft
38 Foot slip at the beautiful Guilford Yacht Club for rent for the 2020 boating season. The Guilford Yacht club is a stunning setting directly on the West River with immediate access to Long Island Sound.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
28 Driveway
28 Driveway, Guilford Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES, BUT ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT <> WASHER /DRYER ON PREMISES <> OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE SOUTH OF GUILFORD GREEN, WALKING DISTANCE AND SIDEWALKS TO TOWN BEACH, HARBOR, RESTAURANTS AND TRAIN STATION <> FRESHLY PAINTED W/ NEW FLOORS, INSULATED
Results within 1 mile of Guilford Center
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
58 Trailwood Drive
58 Trailwood Drive, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2000 sqft
Well cared for 4 br home with an office, hardwood floors and updated kitchen, Landlord provides basic cable, wireless internet, trash removal, lawn/exterior care and resides in separate in-law, similar to a duplex. Use of privte yard and 1 garage.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
28 River Colony
28 River Colony, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,700
933 sqft
Great location with a view of tidal river/marsh. Open floor plan with balcony off of the living/dining area. New wooden floors in main living area. Very large loft would be a great master bedroom instead of the bedroom on the main level.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
368 Three Mile Course
368 Three Mile Course, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Fantastic open concept ranch in convenient location just south of Route 1. Fully and stylishly remodeled kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors throughout, warm air heat and central air conditioning. Private and spacious back yard with patio.
Results within 5 miles of Guilford Center
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
48 Overshores Drive East
48 Overshore Drive East, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1259 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1936 Nantucket Cape in a private community with access to one of the nicest Association Beaches on the Shoreline. Number 48 Overshores East is a fully renovated home with highest quality materials and attention to every detail.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
55 West Overshores Drive
55 Overshores W, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 FOR ANNUAL LEASE. PARTIALLY FURNISHED. This open concept 2 bedroom home, with hardwood floors, and located in one of the best beach Associations off Neck Road, is perfect for two to three people.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
22 Durham Road
22 Durham Road, Madison Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
900 sqft
Spectacular in-town luxury apartment located on Tuxis Pond and in the Station Square complex is just steps from the village of Madison and the Connecticut Commuter Train Station.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
25 Parker Avenue
25 Parker Avenue, Madison Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3101 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF JULY. Built in 2011, this 3 bedroom home, all with ensuite baths, has the open concept all desire. The entrance level hosts the 2 car garage, Family Room and multiple access points to wonderful outdoor patio space.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
52 East Overshores
52 Overshores E, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1684 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL AVAILABLE - SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 TO MID JUNE, 2021. Comfortable and nicely decorated, this home has 2 bedrooms upstairs that share a newer renovated full bath.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
744 Route 80
744 Old Toll Road, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1175 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage Style Single Family - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located on Route 80 in Guilford and features beautiful exposed wood beams and indoor architecture.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
24 Linden Lane
24 Linden Lane, Madison Center, CT
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
1950 sqft
Stunning, renovated East Wharf beach home with spacious yard, patio and outdoor shower. Walking/biking distance to town and all beaches. Steps from East Wharf Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
106 Buffalo Bay Road
106 Buffalo Bay Road, New Haven County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$3,800
3148 sqft
Six bedroom home situated on appr. one acre in the private beach association enclave of Buffalo Bay, with access to Association`s beach and tennis courts, steps from the house. Tranquil private waterfront setting close to town center.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1250 Long Hill Road
1250 Long Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2386 sqft
Country setting with big deck overlooking horse pastures and pond. There is a 7 stall barn on the property to be used for horse rescue organization. Tenant will have access to one of the two garage bays in the detached garage.
Last updated February 16 at 07:50am
30 Lawson Drive
30 Lawson Drive, Madison Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1918 sqft
Summer in the coastal town of Madison! Just a short walk to desirable East Wharf beach from this newly renovated cape. Everything is brand new, including most of the furniture.
Results within 10 miles of Guilford Center
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
264 Opening Hill Rd
264 Opening Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1330 sqft
264 Opening Hill Road - Property Id: 297611 Beautiful townhouse-style condominium available for rent. Quiet, family-friendly neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
229 Branford Rd 520
229 Branford Road, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1020 sqft
Unit 520 Available 08/15/20 North Farms East Condo Townhouse - Property Id: 132708 Pristine, 2 bedroom unit is bright and ready to move in. Living room and Kitchen have sparkling laminate wood-look floors.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
140 Liberty Street
140 Liberty Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
1706 sqft
Desirable furnished Liberty Street private home for lease. Charmingly restored, fully furnished antique 3-bedroom, 3-bath cape plus separate 1 bedroom/1-bath guest house. Available now through September, 2020 and possibly longer.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
9 Parker Memorial Drive
9 Parker Memorial Drive, Branford Center, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1265 sqft
Magnificent setting overlooking Branford Harbor. Full water views from almost every room. As close to living on an island but being on land. Access to 2 sandy beaches, playground. Full wrapround porch with amazing views.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
37 Maple
37 Maple St, Branford Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$925
500 sqft
Nice one bedroom/one bathroom close to branford center. Newer appliances and finished through out, short walk to Branford point. Off street parking for one car. 2 month sec and first mon5 rent. 650 credit. No evictions.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
15 River Road
15 River Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
894 sqft
ACADEMIC RENTAL available 9/1/20 thru 5/31/21 - Direct Waterfront in Pawson Park! Charming 2BR home, fully furnished, HW floors, fireplace, heated sunroom makes a perfect in home office too! Beautiful views, beach access, $1,975/month plus
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Guilford Center rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,240.
Some of the colleges located in the Guilford Center area include Albertus Magnus College, University of Bridgeport, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, and Three Rivers Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Guilford Center from include New Haven, Hartford, Middletown, Milford city, and Meriden.
