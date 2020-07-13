All apartments in Westminster
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch

11705 Decatur St · (720) 903-2910
Location

11705 Decatur St, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A101 · Avail. now

$1,304

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Unit B303 · Avail. now

$1,381

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit M302 · Avail. now

$1,381

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit H102 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,592

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit G201 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,622

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit L303 · Avail. now

$1,532

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
parking
hot tub
lobby
Ironwood Apartments at The Ranch offer impressive 1 & 2 bedroom apartments with modern amenities such as full-size washer and dryers, cherry or white cabinets, large closets, fireplaces, bright windows, ceiling fans and vaulted ceilings in third floor homes, wood flooring and plush carpeting. In the clubhouse, you can enjoy a "cup of joe" from our spectacular Grand Cafe coffee bar with free wi-fi, resident lounge, business center, separate fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and fitness equipment, resort-style swimming pool and more! Our Westminster location is known for its remarkable work-life balance. The community is in The Ranch Country Club neighborhood, the only private 18-hole golf club in Westminster and the local grocery store, shops and restaurants and just a short walk away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$300 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Satellite dishes: $100 deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds (Pitbull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pincher)
Parking Details: Surface lot. Other, assigned: $30/month.
Storage Details: Additional storage closet located outside the front door of each unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch have any available units?
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch has 20 units available starting at $1,304 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch have?
Some of Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch offers parking.
Does Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch has a pool.
Does Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch have accessible units?
No, Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch has units with dishwashers.
