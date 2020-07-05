All apartments in Westminster
9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B

9989 Grove Way · No Longer Available
Location

9989 Grove Way, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
DISCOUNT!! $200 OFF FIRST AND $200 OFF LAST MONTH'S RENT!!!

MUST SEE!! This spacious and cozy 2 Bedr/2.5 Baths Townhouse has FABULOUS amenities and an Abundance of Space to enjoy while surrounded by a Park-Like setting. Vaulted ceilings, Skylights, Wood burning Fireplace, front patio, Loft area, Ceiling Fans, Central heat & AC and a whole house Fan are just a few of the TOP-NOTCH details you will find in this home.

Additionally, the partially finished basement room INCLUDES a Full-Sized washer & dryer and the 2-car Attached Garage will have you DROOLING at the additional storage space! Very CLEAN and well-taken care of property has a Warm and Welcoming feeling throughout. The HOA community shares a Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Community Pool and Included with rent is Water & Sewer & Trash, Recycling, Snow Removal, Common- Area Grounds Maintenance/landscaping. No Pets Preferred, but will consider Small Dogs on a case by case basis.
Renters Insurance is MANDATORY for renting this home.
Professionally Managed by EPIC Properties Colorado, LLC.
Email: LEASING@EPICPROPS.CO with your Name, Phone Number, and Availability to request a Showing! Sec 8 Not Accepted. PERFECT College Winter Semester Timing! (6-Month Lease desired.)

REDUCED Security Deposit: $1500
Application Fee: $40 pp
One-time Lease Administration Fee: $100
www.epicpco.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B have any available units?
9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B have?
Some of 9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B currently offering any rent specials?
9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B is pet friendly.
Does 9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B offer parking?
Yes, 9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B offers parking.
Does 9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B have a pool?
Yes, 9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B has a pool.
Does 9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B have accessible units?
No, 9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B does not have accessible units.
Does 9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B has units with dishwashers.

