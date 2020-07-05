9989 Grove Way - 1, Unit #B

Amenities

DISCOUNT!! $200 OFF FIRST AND $200 OFF LAST MONTH'S RENT!!!



MUST SEE!! This spacious and cozy 2 Bedr/2.5 Baths Townhouse has FABULOUS amenities and an Abundance of Space to enjoy while surrounded by a Park-Like setting. Vaulted ceilings, Skylights, Wood burning Fireplace, front patio, Loft area, Ceiling Fans, Central heat & AC and a whole house Fan are just a few of the TOP-NOTCH details you will find in this home.



Additionally, the partially finished basement room INCLUDES a Full-Sized washer & dryer and the 2-car Attached Garage will have you DROOLING at the additional storage space! Very CLEAN and well-taken care of property has a Warm and Welcoming feeling throughout. The HOA community shares a Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Community Pool and Included with rent is Water & Sewer & Trash, Recycling, Snow Removal, Common- Area Grounds Maintenance/landscaping. No Pets Preferred, but will consider Small Dogs on a case by case basis.

Renters Insurance is MANDATORY for renting this home.

Professionally Managed by EPIC Properties Colorado, LLC.

Email: LEASING@EPICPROPS.CO with your Name, Phone Number, and Availability to request a Showing! Sec 8 Not Accepted. PERFECT College Winter Semester Timing! (6-Month Lease desired.)



REDUCED Security Deposit: $1500

Application Fee: $40 pp

One-time Lease Administration Fee: $100

