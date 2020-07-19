9290 W. 101st Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Shows beautifully! Located in a quiet cul de sac, this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is situated in a mature community, with easy access to both Boulder and Denver. This home has a new roof, new furnace, new paint, windows and hot water heater are less than 3 years old, and new kitchen appliances. Enjoy unobstructed mountain views from the living room! The open floor plan and vaulted ceilings give a feeling of being very spacious and yet, also very warm and inviting! Backing to no neighbors, and having a large back yard, relaxing on the patio in the evening and on weekends has a true sense of seclusion!! This is a must see!

