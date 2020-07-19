All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9290 W. 101st Pl.

9290 West 101st Place · No Longer Available
Location

9290 West 101st Place, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Shows beautifully! Located in a quiet cul de sac, this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is situated in a mature community, with easy access to both Boulder and Denver. This home has a new roof, new furnace, new paint, windows and hot water heater are less than 3 years old, and new kitchen appliances. Enjoy unobstructed mountain views from the living room! The open floor plan and vaulted ceilings give a feeling of being very spacious and yet, also very warm and inviting! Backing to no neighbors, and having a large back yard, relaxing on the patio in the evening and on weekends has a true sense of seclusion!! This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9290 W. 101st Pl. have any available units?
9290 W. 101st Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9290 W. 101st Pl. have?
Some of 9290 W. 101st Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9290 W. 101st Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
9290 W. 101st Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9290 W. 101st Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9290 W. 101st Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 9290 W. 101st Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 9290 W. 101st Pl. offers parking.
Does 9290 W. 101st Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9290 W. 101st Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9290 W. 101st Pl. have a pool?
No, 9290 W. 101st Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 9290 W. 101st Pl. have accessible units?
No, 9290 W. 101st Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 9290 W. 101st Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9290 W. 101st Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
