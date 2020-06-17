All apartments in Westminster
Location

9255 West 100th Circle, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9255 W 100th Circle · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9255 W 100th Circle Available 05/01/20 Coming Soon 3 Bed 1.5 Bath near Ketner Open Space - Option to buy - Coming Soon !!! 9255 W 100th Cir. is located on a quiet street near Ketner Open Space, and has 1,632 square foot house sits on a 5,758 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Easy access to Boulder Turnpike and Wadsworth Blvd.

Nearby schools include Wayne Carle Middle School, Lukas Elementary School and Witt Elementary School.

9255 W 100th Cir is near Kensington Park, Waverly Acres Park and Stratford Park.

OPTION TO BUY!!

This home features;
3 bedrooms on upper level
1.5 baths
Updated appliances
Wood floors on main level
Finished Basement
2 stall garage
Fully fenced yard with 2 storage sheds
Pet Friendly
Within a 1/2 mile from GREAT schools K-12 and Ketner Open Space

Rental Terms
Rent: $2095
Security Deposit: $2095
Utilities : Resident responsible for ALL Utilities

Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Andy Hoss
319-431-8909
andy.hoss@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE3488342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9255 W 100th Circle have any available units?
9255 W 100th Circle has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9255 W 100th Circle have?
Some of 9255 W 100th Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9255 W 100th Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9255 W 100th Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9255 W 100th Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9255 W 100th Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9255 W 100th Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9255 W 100th Circle does offer parking.
Does 9255 W 100th Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9255 W 100th Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9255 W 100th Circle have a pool?
No, 9255 W 100th Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9255 W 100th Circle have accessible units?
No, 9255 W 100th Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9255 W 100th Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9255 W 100th Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
