9255 W 100th Circle Available 05/01/20 Coming Soon 3 Bed 1.5 Bath near Ketner Open Space - Option to buy - Coming Soon !!! 9255 W 100th Cir. is located on a quiet street near Ketner Open Space, and has 1,632 square foot house sits on a 5,758 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Easy access to Boulder Turnpike and Wadsworth Blvd.



Nearby schools include Wayne Carle Middle School, Lukas Elementary School and Witt Elementary School.



9255 W 100th Cir is near Kensington Park, Waverly Acres Park and Stratford Park.



OPTION TO BUY!!



This home features;

3 bedrooms on upper level

1.5 baths

Updated appliances

Wood floors on main level

Finished Basement

2 stall garage

Fully fenced yard with 2 storage sheds

Pet Friendly

Within a 1/2 mile from GREAT schools K-12 and Ketner Open Space



Rental Terms

Rent: $2095

Security Deposit: $2095

Utilities : Resident responsible for ALL Utilities



Pet Policy:

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Andy Hoss

319-431-8909

andy.hoss@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

(RLNE3488342)