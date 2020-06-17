Amenities
9255 W 100th Circle Available 05/01/20 Coming Soon 3 Bed 1.5 Bath near Ketner Open Space - Option to buy - Coming Soon !!! 9255 W 100th Cir. is located on a quiet street near Ketner Open Space, and has 1,632 square foot house sits on a 5,758 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Easy access to Boulder Turnpike and Wadsworth Blvd.
Nearby schools include Wayne Carle Middle School, Lukas Elementary School and Witt Elementary School.
9255 W 100th Cir is near Kensington Park, Waverly Acres Park and Stratford Park.
OPTION TO BUY!!
This home features;
3 bedrooms on upper level
1.5 baths
Updated appliances
Wood floors on main level
Finished Basement
2 stall garage
Fully fenced yard with 2 storage sheds
Pet Friendly
Within a 1/2 mile from GREAT schools K-12 and Ketner Open Space
Rental Terms
Rent: $2095
Security Deposit: $2095
Utilities : Resident responsible for ALL Utilities
Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)
Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Andy Hoss
319-431-8909
andy.hoss@realatlas.com
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR
(RLNE3488342)