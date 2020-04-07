All apartments in Westminster
9162 Perry St

9162 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

9162 Perry Street, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9162 Perry St Available 05/27/19 Light & Bright 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home! - Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Available Soon! Lots of Natural Light! 1680 Square Feet! The kitchen boasts Stainless Steel Appliances and Newer Pergo Flooring in Kitchen, Entry and Baths! Eat In Kitchen! Finished Basement with a Second Living Room! Large Fenced in Yard! Shared Garage! Washer/Dryer Included! Trash Included! Close to Shopping! One Bedroom is Non-Conforming. Sorry no pets. This is a duplex and some pictures are from the other side but will look similar.

I will be holding an open showing for this property May 9, 2019 from 1:30 - 2:00pm. No appointment is necessary.

Professionally Managed by Realm Realty & Management, LLC

Please call Heidi (720) 432-5051 or email at showings@realmcolorado.com to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3736949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9162 Perry St have any available units?
9162 Perry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9162 Perry St have?
Some of 9162 Perry St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9162 Perry St currently offering any rent specials?
9162 Perry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9162 Perry St pet-friendly?
No, 9162 Perry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 9162 Perry St offer parking?
Yes, 9162 Perry St offers parking.
Does 9162 Perry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9162 Perry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9162 Perry St have a pool?
No, 9162 Perry St does not have a pool.
Does 9162 Perry St have accessible units?
No, 9162 Perry St does not have accessible units.
Does 9162 Perry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9162 Perry St does not have units with dishwashers.
