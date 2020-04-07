Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

9162 Perry St Available 05/27/19 Light & Bright 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home! - Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Available Soon! Lots of Natural Light! 1680 Square Feet! The kitchen boasts Stainless Steel Appliances and Newer Pergo Flooring in Kitchen, Entry and Baths! Eat In Kitchen! Finished Basement with a Second Living Room! Large Fenced in Yard! Shared Garage! Washer/Dryer Included! Trash Included! Close to Shopping! One Bedroom is Non-Conforming. Sorry no pets. This is a duplex and some pictures are from the other side but will look similar.



I will be holding an open showing for this property May 9, 2019 from 1:30 - 2:00pm. No appointment is necessary.



Professionally Managed by Realm Realty & Management, LLC



Please call Heidi (720) 432-5051 or email at showings@realmcolorado.com to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3736949)