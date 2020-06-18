9123 Perry St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym internet access

Lovely Westminster ranch-style home offers large living room, updated kitchen, newer countertops and appliances; stove, fridge, dishwasher and lots of cabinet/countertop space. 2 nicely sized bedroom and full remodeled bathroom. Laundry washer/dryer hook-ups are located in the full unfinished basement that offers plenty of storage. Newer carpet and paint throughout property, A/C, fenced backyard, driveway and street parking. Close to public transportation, groceries and shopping. * $50 additional for water, sewer and trash utilities Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com