Westminster, CO
9123 Perry St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:43 PM

9123 Perry St

9123 Perry Street · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9123 Perry Street, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
internet access
Lovely Westminster ranch-style home offers large living room, updated kitchen, newer countertops and appliances; stove, fridge, dishwasher and lots of cabinet/countertop space. 2 nicely sized bedroom and full remodeled bathroom. Laundry washer/dryer hook-ups are located in the full unfinished basement that offers plenty of storage. Newer carpet and paint throughout property, A/C, fenced backyard, driveway and street parking. Close to public transportation, groceries and shopping. * $50 additional for water, sewer and trash utilities Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9123 Perry St have any available units?
9123 Perry St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9123 Perry St have?
Some of 9123 Perry St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9123 Perry St currently offering any rent specials?
9123 Perry St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9123 Perry St pet-friendly?
No, 9123 Perry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 9123 Perry St offer parking?
No, 9123 Perry St does not offer parking.
Does 9123 Perry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9123 Perry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9123 Perry St have a pool?
No, 9123 Perry St does not have a pool.
Does 9123 Perry St have accessible units?
No, 9123 Perry St does not have accessible units.
Does 9123 Perry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9123 Perry St has units with dishwashers.
