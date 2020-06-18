All apartments in Westminster
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

8675 Clay St. Unit 361

8675 North Clay Street · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8675 North Clay Street, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8675 Clay St. Unit 361 · Avail. now

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
online portal
tennis court
8675 Clay St. Unit 361 Available 06/16/20 Updated 2BD, 1BA Westminster Condo, with Assigned Parking and Private Outdoor Space. - Beautifully updated condo nestled in one of Westminster's most desirable neighborhoods. Walk into the inviting living room, kitchen and dining room, with direct access to the private balcony. Featuring light wood cabinets, updated appliances, fireplace, and gorgeous light wood flooring throughout. Both bedrooms boast a large floor plan, with wonderful closet space. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Sorry, no pets allowed..
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5663666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8675 Clay St. Unit 361 have any available units?
8675 Clay St. Unit 361 has a unit available for $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8675 Clay St. Unit 361 have?
Some of 8675 Clay St. Unit 361's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8675 Clay St. Unit 361 currently offering any rent specials?
8675 Clay St. Unit 361 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8675 Clay St. Unit 361 pet-friendly?
No, 8675 Clay St. Unit 361 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 8675 Clay St. Unit 361 offer parking?
Yes, 8675 Clay St. Unit 361 does offer parking.
Does 8675 Clay St. Unit 361 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8675 Clay St. Unit 361 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8675 Clay St. Unit 361 have a pool?
No, 8675 Clay St. Unit 361 does not have a pool.
Does 8675 Clay St. Unit 361 have accessible units?
No, 8675 Clay St. Unit 361 does not have accessible units.
Does 8675 Clay St. Unit 361 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8675 Clay St. Unit 361 has units with dishwashers.
