All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 8654 Decatur St Unit 235.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
8654 Decatur St Unit 235
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

8654 Decatur St Unit 235

8654 North Decatur Street · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8654 North Decatur Street, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8654 Decatur St Unit 235 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8654 Decatur St Unit 235 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Updated Condo in Westminster, Available August 1 Move In - This gorgeous, end unit condo is in a great location. The living room, dining area and kitchen have a very pretty laminate wood floor, while the bedrooms have the comfort of soft, clean carpeting. The well manicured lawn is pleasant and the Rockies in the background are majestic.

This home is located 3 minutes from US36 and only 7 minutes from I25, You can get all the way to Boulder in only 20 minutes or all the way to downtown Denver in just 17. Come check it out, you'll love it.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE2507755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8654 Decatur St Unit 235 have any available units?
8654 Decatur St Unit 235 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8654 Decatur St Unit 235 have?
Some of 8654 Decatur St Unit 235's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8654 Decatur St Unit 235 currently offering any rent specials?
8654 Decatur St Unit 235 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8654 Decatur St Unit 235 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8654 Decatur St Unit 235 is pet friendly.
Does 8654 Decatur St Unit 235 offer parking?
No, 8654 Decatur St Unit 235 does not offer parking.
Does 8654 Decatur St Unit 235 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8654 Decatur St Unit 235 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8654 Decatur St Unit 235 have a pool?
No, 8654 Decatur St Unit 235 does not have a pool.
Does 8654 Decatur St Unit 235 have accessible units?
No, 8654 Decatur St Unit 235 does not have accessible units.
Does 8654 Decatur St Unit 235 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8654 Decatur St Unit 235 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8654 Decatur St Unit 235?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity