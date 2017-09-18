All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 8560 Cherry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
8560 Cherry Lane
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

8560 Cherry Lane

8560 Cherry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8560 Cherry Lane, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Westminister! - This gorgeous home won't be on the market for long! With amazing stainless steel appliances, storage options, and the most beautiful bedrooms, this is the best home on the market. With an extremely low rental rate for what you're getting, you'll never find a deal like this again! Relax in your master suite, chill in the Colorado summer in the front or the back yard and just enjoy the best of what Colorado has to offer. Not far from the highway, you can get anywhere easily! Call us today to schedule your showing!

(RLNE4997953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8560 Cherry Lane have any available units?
8560 Cherry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 8560 Cherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8560 Cherry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8560 Cherry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8560 Cherry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8560 Cherry Lane offer parking?
No, 8560 Cherry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8560 Cherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8560 Cherry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8560 Cherry Lane have a pool?
No, 8560 Cherry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8560 Cherry Lane have accessible units?
No, 8560 Cherry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8560 Cherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8560 Cherry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8560 Cherry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8560 Cherry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College