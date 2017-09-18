8560 Cherry Lane

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home in Westminister! - This gorgeous home won't be on the market for long! With amazing stainless steel appliances, storage options, and the most beautiful bedrooms, this is the best home on the market. With an extremely low rental rate for what you're getting, you'll never find a deal like this again! Relax in your master suite, chill in the Colorado summer in the front or the back yard and just enjoy the best of what Colorado has to offer. Not far from the highway, you can get anywhere easily! Call us today to schedule your showing!



(RLNE4997953)