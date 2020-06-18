8396 West 87th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Rent - $1,595

Deposit - $1,595

Available for move in NOW

Lease expiration date to be 4/30/2021.

Owner may approve one pet under 20 lbs with an additional deposit of $500 (firm). Pet over 1 year in age.



Spacious 2-story townhome. One large bedroom with full bath upstairs PLUS loft. One main floor bedroom with glass French doors and full bath. All appliances stay including main floor washer and dryer. Vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans (no central air conditioning). Fenced patio. Terrific light throughout! Great complex near parks, shops, restaurants and more!!



**2 unassigned parking spaces plus visitor parking right next to the townhome!



**Water, sewer, trash and HOA fee included in the rent.



** If the property comes with an ice maker, washer and/or dryer, they are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.

Contact us to schedule a showing.