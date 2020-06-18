All apartments in Westminster
Last updated January 18 2020 at 2:27 AM

8396 West 87th Drive

8396 West 87th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8396 West 87th Drive, Westminster, CO 80005

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Rent - $1,595
Deposit - $1,595
Available for move in NOW
Lease expiration date to be 4/30/2021.
Owner may approve one pet under 20 lbs with an additional deposit of $500 (firm). Pet over 1 year in age.

Spacious 2-story townhome. One large bedroom with full bath upstairs PLUS loft. One main floor bedroom with glass French doors and full bath. All appliances stay including main floor washer and dryer. Vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans (no central air conditioning). Fenced patio. Terrific light throughout! Great complex near parks, shops, restaurants and more!!

**2 unassigned parking spaces plus visitor parking right next to the townhome!

**Water, sewer, trash and HOA fee included in the rent.

** If the property comes with an ice maker, washer and/or dryer, they are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8396 West 87th Drive have any available units?
8396 West 87th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8396 West 87th Drive have?
Some of 8396 West 87th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8396 West 87th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8396 West 87th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8396 West 87th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8396 West 87th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8396 West 87th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8396 West 87th Drive offers parking.
Does 8396 West 87th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8396 West 87th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8396 West 87th Drive have a pool?
No, 8396 West 87th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8396 West 87th Drive have accessible units?
No, 8396 West 87th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8396 West 87th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8396 West 87th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
