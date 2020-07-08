8060 Stuart Street

Amenities

3 bedroom Mid Century Ranch Home in Westminster - Come check out this incredible mid-century modern home in a really quiet area of Westminster Hills. Conveniently located with easy access to U.S. Highway 36 with easy and quick access to I/25 & I-70. bike/trail system and downtown Westminster. Some of the features include a brand new water heater; new swamp cooler; new exterior Paint; brand new gutters. This home also has an updated bathroom with a new Vanity; newer Washer/Dryer, and hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Other features include double pain windows, granite countertop & Updated Kitchen with travertine backsplash. The kitchen also has maple cabinets with crown molding and stainless steel appliances. There is also a huge Picture window in the living room that brings in natural light. Outside there's a covered patio & private backyard are superb for entertaining all year long! Private outdoor area off kitchen can be used as a dog run or grilling area. Large backyard shed, chicken-coop, (2) Compost Bins and raised garden boxes are perfect for gardening. Garden boxes also have hail netting (currently stored in shed) and extra building equipment so you can expand. There is also two more large storage closet in the carport area. Check it out before it's too late.



