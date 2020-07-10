7901 Raleigh Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Available 7/1/20. Video at Youtube https://youtu.be/5ic9s1EP_jo



Nice 2 bed / 1 bath house with hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Wood burning fireplace, fenced backyard with deck and full size washer/dryer.



Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross combined income $3,500+/mo, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. Pets negotiable.



For showings call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.