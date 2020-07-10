All apartments in Westminster
7901 Raleigh Pl

7901 Raleigh Place · No Longer Available
Location

7901 Raleigh Place, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Available 7/1/20. Video at Youtube https://youtu.be/5ic9s1EP_jo

Nice 2 bed / 1 bath house with hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Wood burning fireplace, fenced backyard with deck and full size washer/dryer.

Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross combined income $3,500+/mo, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. Pets negotiable.

For showings call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 Raleigh Pl have any available units?
7901 Raleigh Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7901 Raleigh Pl have?
Some of 7901 Raleigh Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 Raleigh Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7901 Raleigh Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 Raleigh Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7901 Raleigh Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7901 Raleigh Pl offer parking?
No, 7901 Raleigh Pl does not offer parking.
Does 7901 Raleigh Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7901 Raleigh Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 Raleigh Pl have a pool?
No, 7901 Raleigh Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7901 Raleigh Pl have accessible units?
No, 7901 Raleigh Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 Raleigh Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7901 Raleigh Pl has units with dishwashers.

