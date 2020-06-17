All apartments in Westminster
7830 West 87th Drive #G

7830 West 87th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7830 West 87th Drive, Westminster, CO 80005

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Super Cute, Move-in Ready, Spacious, 2nd Floor Condo in Arvada for Rent with Updates and Extras! - Super cute, move-in ready penthouse 1 bed plus den/1 bath condo in a great location near 88th and Wadsworth, just around the corner from Old Chicago and Nottingham Park. This quiet, spacious 2nd floor unit features newer carpet, vaulted ceiling, skylights, open kitchen/dining area, a cozy wood burning fireplace and private balcony overlooking the common area. The second (non-conforming) bedroom can also be used as an office or study. You'll have your own laundry room in this unit with washer and dryer included plus a newer stove! Extras include A/C, newer carpet and updated electrical panel plus recently cleaned and inspected furnace. The community features a large outdoor pool, tennis/racquetball courts and clubhouse. Water/sewer/trash/snow removal and maintenance is included. The complex is situated next to Nottingham Park with open space and walking trails. Minutes from shopping, public transportation, close proximity to both Downtown and Boulder!

NOTE: There is possible carport available for rent. Please ask your HH rep for details.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5662125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7830 West 87th Drive #G have any available units?
7830 West 87th Drive #G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7830 West 87th Drive #G have?
Some of 7830 West 87th Drive #G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7830 West 87th Drive #G currently offering any rent specials?
7830 West 87th Drive #G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7830 West 87th Drive #G pet-friendly?
Yes, 7830 West 87th Drive #G is pet friendly.
Does 7830 West 87th Drive #G offer parking?
Yes, 7830 West 87th Drive #G does offer parking.
Does 7830 West 87th Drive #G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7830 West 87th Drive #G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7830 West 87th Drive #G have a pool?
Yes, 7830 West 87th Drive #G has a pool.
Does 7830 West 87th Drive #G have accessible units?
No, 7830 West 87th Drive #G does not have accessible units.
Does 7830 West 87th Drive #G have units with dishwashers?
No, 7830 West 87th Drive #G does not have units with dishwashers.
