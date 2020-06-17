7830 West 87th Drive #G

Amenities

Super Cute, Move-in Ready, Spacious, 2nd Floor Condo in Arvada for Rent with Updates and Extras! - Super cute, move-in ready penthouse 1 bed plus den/1 bath condo in a great location near 88th and Wadsworth, just around the corner from Old Chicago and Nottingham Park. This quiet, spacious 2nd floor unit features newer carpet, vaulted ceiling, skylights, open kitchen/dining area, a cozy wood burning fireplace and private balcony overlooking the common area. The second (non-conforming) bedroom can also be used as an office or study. You'll have your own laundry room in this unit with washer and dryer included plus a newer stove! Extras include A/C, newer carpet and updated electrical panel plus recently cleaned and inspected furnace. The community features a large outdoor pool, tennis/racquetball courts and clubhouse. Water/sewer/trash/snow removal and maintenance is included. The complex is situated next to Nottingham Park with open space and walking trails. Minutes from shopping, public transportation, close proximity to both Downtown and Boulder!



NOTE: There is possible carport available for rent. Please ask your HH rep for details.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5662125)