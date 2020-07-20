7811 Maria Street

Amenities

Come experience this single family home in Westminster! This rare, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached garage boasts 2,160 square feet of living space. The basement is complete with a dry bar and 2 non-conforming bedrooms. Light and bright with lots of windows in the kitchen, there is ample room for living and entertaining with a large living room and the outdoor patio with a fenced yard. The kitchen is equipped with modern stainless steel appliances and the laundry room with included washer/dryer. Your car will fit comfortably in the attached garage with storage space.