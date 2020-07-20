All apartments in Westminster
Location

7811 Maria Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Come experience this single family home in Westminster! This rare, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached garage boasts 2,160 square feet of living space. The basement is complete with a dry bar and 2 non-conforming bedrooms. Light and bright with lots of windows in the kitchen, there is ample room for living and entertaining with a large living room and the outdoor patio with a fenced yard. The kitchen is equipped with modern stainless steel appliances and the laundry room with included washer/dryer. Your car will fit comfortably in the attached garage with storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7811 Maria Street have any available units?
7811 Maria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7811 Maria Street have?
Some of 7811 Maria Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7811 Maria Street currently offering any rent specials?
7811 Maria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7811 Maria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7811 Maria Street is pet friendly.
Does 7811 Maria Street offer parking?
Yes, 7811 Maria Street offers parking.
Does 7811 Maria Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7811 Maria Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7811 Maria Street have a pool?
No, 7811 Maria Street does not have a pool.
Does 7811 Maria Street have accessible units?
No, 7811 Maria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7811 Maria Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7811 Maria Street has units with dishwashers.
