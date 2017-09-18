All apartments in Westminster
7745 Perry Place

7745 Perry Place · No Longer Available
Location

7745 Perry Place, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 01/04/20 Showing timeframe from
Monday through Friday 6-8 PM
Saturday and Sunday noon to 2 PM
Please call to confirm we do have tenants currently at the property, so please do not knock on the door unannounced to respect their privacy.

Application fee $45.00.

Great home. Double pane windows, newer water heater, updated electrical panel. Then with the large bathroom with a skylight for beautiful morning sun, you will move in to stay. Brand new driveway, roof, and bathroom. The addition on the back adds to a bedroom and family room for hanging out. Wood floors and a large living room and eating space make for a beautiful front room. The large back yard is set up with raised bed gardens for your summer vegetables. The one-car garage gives you extra storage space for your summer toys minutes from Highway 36 for easy access to downtown or boulder close by shopping and amenities.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/westminster-co?lid=12770400

(RLNE5309540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7745 Perry Place have any available units?
7745 Perry Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7745 Perry Place have?
Some of 7745 Perry Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7745 Perry Place currently offering any rent specials?
7745 Perry Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7745 Perry Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7745 Perry Place is pet friendly.
Does 7745 Perry Place offer parking?
Yes, 7745 Perry Place offers parking.
Does 7745 Perry Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7745 Perry Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7745 Perry Place have a pool?
No, 7745 Perry Place does not have a pool.
Does 7745 Perry Place have accessible units?
No, 7745 Perry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7745 Perry Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7745 Perry Place has units with dishwashers.

