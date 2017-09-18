7745 Perry Place

Amenities

Available 01/04/20 Showing timeframe from

Monday through Friday 6-8 PM

Saturday and Sunday noon to 2 PM

Please call to confirm we do have tenants currently at the property, so please do not knock on the door unannounced to respect their privacy.



Application fee $45.00.



Great home. Double pane windows, newer water heater, updated electrical panel. Then with the large bathroom with a skylight for beautiful morning sun, you will move in to stay. Brand new driveway, roof, and bathroom. The addition on the back adds to a bedroom and family room for hanging out. Wood floors and a large living room and eating space make for a beautiful front room. The large back yard is set up with raised bed gardens for your summer vegetables. The one-car garage gives you extra storage space for your summer toys minutes from Highway 36 for easy access to downtown or boulder close by shopping and amenities.



