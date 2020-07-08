7545 Bradburn Blvd

Amenities

Bradburn Gardens offers 1 and 2 bedroom income-restricted apartment homes in Westminster, Colorado. Enjoy the best of indoors and outdoors, with shared decks, access to green space, garden seating and a playground. Free off-street parking is available, and water, gas, and trash utilities are included. Shared laundry is on-site and pets are allowed. Located on a quiet residential street, these apartments are convenient to schools, shopping, public transportation, and Hwy 36. The Historic Westminster Arts District is just a few blocks away. Apartments are income-restricted; please contact us to see if you qualify.

The city of Westminster is conveniently located northwest of Denver, with easy access to Boulder, Louisville, and Arvada, as well as parks and open spaces, including Standley Lake. From the quaint Historic Westminster Arts District to the modern Westminster Promenade, this city offers a variety of retail, dining, and entertainment opportunities.