Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:35 PM

7545 Bradburn Blvd

7545 Bradburn Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7545 Bradburn Boulevard, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7264302026 ----
Bradburn Gardens offers 1 and 2 bedroom income-restricted apartment homes in Westminster, Colorado. Enjoy the best of indoors and outdoors, with shared decks, access to green space, garden seating and a playground. Free off-street parking is available, and water, gas, and trash utilities are included. Shared laundry is on-site and pets are allowed. Located on a quiet residential street, these apartments are convenient to schools, shopping, public transportation, and Hwy 36. The Historic Westminster Arts District is just a few blocks away. Apartments are income-restricted; please contact us to see if you qualify.
The city of Westminster is conveniently located northwest of Denver, with easy access to Boulder, Louisville, and Arvada, as well as parks and open spaces, including Standley Lake. From the quaint Historic Westminster Arts District to the modern Westminster Promenade, this city offers a variety of retail, dining, and entertainment opportunities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7545 Bradburn Blvd have any available units?
7545 Bradburn Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7545 Bradburn Blvd have?
Some of 7545 Bradburn Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7545 Bradburn Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7545 Bradburn Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7545 Bradburn Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7545 Bradburn Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7545 Bradburn Blvd offer parking?
No, 7545 Bradburn Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7545 Bradburn Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7545 Bradburn Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7545 Bradburn Blvd have a pool?
No, 7545 Bradburn Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7545 Bradburn Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7545 Bradburn Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7545 Bradburn Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7545 Bradburn Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
