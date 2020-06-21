7525 Julian Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pet Friendly! Home w/ Tons of Character and Awesome Outdoor Entertaining Space!



AVAILABILITY DATE: July 3rd, 2020. Lease start dates available up to 30 days past this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size and breed approval.



• Property Description •



* Beautiful hardwood floors

* Updated kitchen

* Large fenced yard great for entertaining

* Convenient central location close to I-25, I-70, I-76, Hwy 36. Get anywhere in the Denver Metro or Boulder fast!

* Second living room in basement

* Washer & Dryer included



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

AIR CONDITIONING: No

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $140



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*