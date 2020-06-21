7525 Julian Street

Amenities
Pet Friendly! Home w/ Tons of Character and Awesome Outdoor Entertaining Space!
AVAILABILITY DATE: July 3rd, 2020. Lease start dates available up to 30 days past this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size and breed approval.
• Property Description •
* Beautiful hardwood floors
* Updated kitchen
* Large fenced yard great for entertaining
* Convenient central location close to I-25, I-70, I-76, Hwy 36. Get anywhere in the Denver Metro or Boulder fast!
* Second living room in basement
* Washer & Dryer included
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
AIR CONDITIONING: No
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $140
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*