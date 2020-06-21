All apartments in Westminster
7525 Julian Street

7525 Julian Street · (720) 573-1008
Location

7525 Julian Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2033 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pet Friendly! Home w/ Tons of Character and Awesome Outdoor Entertaining Space!

AVAILABILITY DATE: July 3rd, 2020. Lease start dates available up to 30 days past this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size and breed approval.

• Property Description •

* Beautiful hardwood floors
* Updated kitchen
* Large fenced yard great for entertaining
* Convenient central location close to I-25, I-70, I-76, Hwy 36. Get anywhere in the Denver Metro or Boulder fast!
* Second living room in basement
* Washer & Dryer included

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
AIR CONDITIONING: No
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $140

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 Julian Street have any available units?
7525 Julian Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7525 Julian Street have?
Some of 7525 Julian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7525 Julian Street currently offering any rent specials?
7525 Julian Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 Julian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7525 Julian Street is pet friendly.
Does 7525 Julian Street offer parking?
Yes, 7525 Julian Street does offer parking.
Does 7525 Julian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7525 Julian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 Julian Street have a pool?
No, 7525 Julian Street does not have a pool.
Does 7525 Julian Street have accessible units?
No, 7525 Julian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 Julian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7525 Julian Street does not have units with dishwashers.
