Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:07 PM

7506 Chase Street

Location

7506 Chase Street, Westminster, CO 80003
Southeast Westminster

3 Bed 2 1/2 bath home for rent in Arvada. Large open floor plan on main floor. All bedrooms and full baths on top floor. Unfinished basement with lots of storage, WD connections. Fenced yard with gardening area and utility shed.

email wongpropertiesmgmt@gmail.com for showing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7506 Chase Street have any available units?
7506 Chase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
Is 7506 Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
7506 Chase Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7506 Chase Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7506 Chase Street is pet friendly.
Does 7506 Chase Street offer parking?
No, 7506 Chase Street does not offer parking.
Does 7506 Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7506 Chase Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7506 Chase Street have a pool?
No, 7506 Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 7506 Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 7506 Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7506 Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7506 Chase Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7506 Chase Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7506 Chase Street does not have units with air conditioning.
