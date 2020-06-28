7506 Chase Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 2 1/2 bath home for rent in Arvada. Large open floor plan on main floor. All bedrooms and full baths on top floor. Unfinished basement with lots of storage, WD connections. Fenced yard with gardening area and utility shed.



email wongpropertiesmgmt@gmail.com for showing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.