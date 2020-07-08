All apartments in Westminster
7488 Lowell Blvd
7488 Lowell Blvd

7488 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7488 Lowell Boulevard, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * Water/sewer/trash included with rent * Newer carpet * Newer paint * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Courtyard area behind home with lovely gazebo area for summer picnics * Half bath on main floor * Dual sided fireplace in living room/dining room area * 2 bedrooms upstairs each with individual private full-bathrooms * Laundry room with full-size washer/dryer conveniently located upstairs * Larger bedroom has huge walk-in closet * Tall ceilings with lots of storage space * Large pantry * Great location! Near local shopping dining, highways, Hidden Lake High School, Westminster Public Library and Tori Square Park Westminster Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7488 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
7488 Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7488 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 7488 Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7488 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7488 Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7488 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7488 Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7488 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
No, 7488 Lowell Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7488 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7488 Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7488 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 7488 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7488 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7488 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7488 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7488 Lowell Blvd has units with dishwashers.

