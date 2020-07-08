7488 Lowell Blvd

Amenities
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * Water/sewer/trash included with rent * Newer carpet * Newer paint * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Courtyard area behind home with lovely gazebo area for summer picnics * Half bath on main floor * Dual sided fireplace in living room/dining room area * 2 bedrooms upstairs each with individual private full-bathrooms * Laundry room with full-size washer/dryer conveniently located upstairs * Larger bedroom has huge walk-in closet * Tall ceilings with lots of storage space * Large pantry * Great location! Near local shopping dining, highways, Hidden Lake High School, Westminster Public Library and Tori Square Park Westminster Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com