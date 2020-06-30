All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 7379 Tennyson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
7379 Tennyson St
Last updated January 6 2020 at 5:12 PM

7379 Tennyson St

7379 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7379 Tennyson Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
gym
elevator
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
internet access
Don't miss out on this clean and affordable two bedroom one bath duplex located in Westminster. This duplex offers an enjoyable kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and an eat-in kitchen area. Enjoy an open living area with new carpet and large windows that line the back wall and look out into the shared backyard. * Offered by Grace Property Management. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * 2 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom * Eat-in style kitchen with plenty of cabinet space * Washer/Dryer hook-ups only * Two car driveway * Large shared back yard * Shared storage shed in the back yard with individual locks * Water & sewer are included in the rent * For a virtual tour visit our website - rentgrace.com Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7379 Tennyson St have any available units?
7379 Tennyson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7379 Tennyson St have?
Some of 7379 Tennyson St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7379 Tennyson St currently offering any rent specials?
7379 Tennyson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7379 Tennyson St pet-friendly?
No, 7379 Tennyson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 7379 Tennyson St offer parking?
No, 7379 Tennyson St does not offer parking.
Does 7379 Tennyson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7379 Tennyson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7379 Tennyson St have a pool?
No, 7379 Tennyson St does not have a pool.
Does 7379 Tennyson St have accessible units?
No, 7379 Tennyson St does not have accessible units.
Does 7379 Tennyson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7379 Tennyson St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO 80260
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College