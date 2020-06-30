7379 Tennyson St

Amenities

Don't miss out on this clean and affordable two bedroom one bath duplex located in Westminster. This duplex offers an enjoyable kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and an eat-in kitchen area. Enjoy an open living area with new carpet and large windows that line the back wall and look out into the shared backyard. * Offered by Grace Property Management. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * 2 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom * Eat-in style kitchen with plenty of cabinet space * Washer/Dryer hook-ups only * Two car driveway * Large shared back yard * Shared storage shed in the back yard with individual locks * Water & sewer are included in the rent * For a virtual tour visit our website - rentgrace.com Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com