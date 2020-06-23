All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 7120 Hooker St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
7120 Hooker St
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:44 PM

7120 Hooker St

7120 Hooker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7120 Hooker Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4e65c0076 ----
- Beautiful New Dark Colored Kitchen
- Air Conditioning Unit
- Open Living Area with Large Windows
- Lots of Natural Light
- Large Closets Plus Linen Closet
- Remote Controlled Ceiling Fans
- Large Grassy Area
- Small Complex
- On-site Laundry Room
- Easy US 36 / I-270 Access

$25 Parking Space (if available)

$45 Application Fee
$900 Security Deposit
Small Pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with $250 One-time Pet Fee and $25/mo Pet Rent Payment
Tenant billed separately for metered electricity use

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Thanks for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7120 Hooker St have any available units?
7120 Hooker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7120 Hooker St have?
Some of 7120 Hooker St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7120 Hooker St currently offering any rent specials?
7120 Hooker St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7120 Hooker St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7120 Hooker St is pet friendly.
Does 7120 Hooker St offer parking?
Yes, 7120 Hooker St does offer parking.
Does 7120 Hooker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7120 Hooker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7120 Hooker St have a pool?
No, 7120 Hooker St does not have a pool.
Does 7120 Hooker St have accessible units?
No, 7120 Hooker St does not have accessible units.
Does 7120 Hooker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7120 Hooker St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl
Westminster, CO 80234
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College