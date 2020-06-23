7120 Hooker St

7120 Hooker Street, Westminster, CO 80030 Southeast Westminster
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4e65c0076 ---- - Beautiful New Dark Colored Kitchen - Air Conditioning Unit - Open Living Area with Large Windows - Lots of Natural Light - Large Closets Plus Linen Closet - Remote Controlled Ceiling Fans - Large Grassy Area - Small Complex - On-site Laundry Room - Easy US 36 / I-270 Access
$25 Parking Space (if available)
$45 Application Fee $900 Security Deposit Small Pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with $250 One-time Pet Fee and $25/mo Pet Rent Payment Tenant billed separately for metered electricity use
Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies
Thanks for viewing!
Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
