7095 Vrain St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

* Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! * 3 bedrooms, 1 bath * One car garage with opener * Refinished hardwood floors * Tile floor in kitchen * Remodeled kitchen includes new refrigerator, stove, stackable washer & dryer * Mosaic tile backsplash * Newer kitchen cabinets and counter tops * New ceiling fan in living room * Newer exterior siding * Several new windows * Front & back doors with screen doors * Large fenced in back yard with dog run * Flagstone patio in back yard * Storage shed * Conveniently located between Denver & Boulder * Close to shopping and restaurants * Close Wal-Mart, shopping and restaurants. * Easy access to I-25 and Hwy 36 * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990