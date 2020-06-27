All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 7095 Vrain St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
7095 Vrain St
Last updated November 18 2019 at 5:12 PM

7095 Vrain St

7095 Vrain Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7095 Vrain Street, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
* Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! * 3 bedrooms, 1 bath * One car garage with opener * Refinished hardwood floors * Tile floor in kitchen * Remodeled kitchen includes new refrigerator, stove, stackable washer & dryer * Mosaic tile backsplash * Newer kitchen cabinets and counter tops * New ceiling fan in living room * Newer exterior siding * Several new windows * Front & back doors with screen doors * Large fenced in back yard with dog run * Flagstone patio in back yard * Storage shed * Conveniently located between Denver & Boulder * Close to shopping and restaurants * Close Wal-Mart, shopping and restaurants. * Easy access to I-25 and Hwy 36 * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7095 Vrain St have any available units?
7095 Vrain St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 7095 Vrain St have?
Some of 7095 Vrain St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7095 Vrain St currently offering any rent specials?
7095 Vrain St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7095 Vrain St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7095 Vrain St is pet friendly.
Does 7095 Vrain St offer parking?
Yes, 7095 Vrain St offers parking.
Does 7095 Vrain St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7095 Vrain St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7095 Vrain St have a pool?
No, 7095 Vrain St does not have a pool.
Does 7095 Vrain St have accessible units?
No, 7095 Vrain St does not have accessible units.
Does 7095 Vrain St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7095 Vrain St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College