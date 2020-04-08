All apartments in Westminster
6644 W 95th Place

6644 West 95th Place · (720) 583-4369
Location

6644 West 95th Place, Westminster, CO 80021
Trendwood and Franklin Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6644 W 95th Place · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 992 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
6644 W 95th Place Available 07/01/20 2BD/1BA Charming Westminster Home on Open Space Available July 1st! - Light streams from the kitchen windows inviting you into this bright 2BD, 1BA, ranch style home. Set on a quiet cul-de-sac in Westminster and backing to open space this home features wood floors throughout, 2 car garage, whole house fan, and well-proportioned bedrooms. Deck off the kitchen leads to fully fenced backyard with gate to greenbelt and walking trails.
Dogs are negotiable with $250 pet deposit (refundable at end of lease).
Jefferson County Schools include Adams Elementary, Mandalay Middle School, and Standley Lake High School.

Tenant responsible for exterior maintenance and paying utilities.

Call Fox Property Management to schedule a showing today! 720-583-4369

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4629811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6644 W 95th Place have any available units?
6644 W 95th Place has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 6644 W 95th Place have?
Some of 6644 W 95th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6644 W 95th Place currently offering any rent specials?
6644 W 95th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6644 W 95th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6644 W 95th Place is pet friendly.
Does 6644 W 95th Place offer parking?
Yes, 6644 W 95th Place does offer parking.
Does 6644 W 95th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6644 W 95th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6644 W 95th Place have a pool?
No, 6644 W 95th Place does not have a pool.
Does 6644 W 95th Place have accessible units?
No, 6644 W 95th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6644 W 95th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6644 W 95th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
