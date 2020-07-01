6492 W 99th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

5,000 SQFT HOME IN GREAT LOCATION! - This gorgeous 5,000 sqft unfurnished home is located in a wonderful neighborhood conveniently near Denver Turnpike in Westminster. The upstairs of the home features a loft area, 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths and a large master bedroom/master bath with a spacious walk-in closet. The main floor of the home boasts a beautiful open kitchen with newer appliances and plenty of counter and storage space, an informal dining area, formal dining space, formal living room, and an informal living room, as well as a laundry room! The downstairs would be perfect for another couple, family members or perhaps a very large family - it includes a full kitchenette, dining area, living room and two additional bedrooms that share a bathroom. The downstairs is currently furnished and can remain furnished if needed, or the owner is happy to move items to one of the bedrooms and lock off or move to one of the garage bays in the 3-car garage. The home also has a lovely large backyard and gets a lot of light throughout the home. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities. HOA fee will include trash/recycling of $65 a month. Pet Friendly w/ a pet deposit. Enquire today - this won't last long!



