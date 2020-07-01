All apartments in Westminster
6492 W 99th Avenue

6492 West 99th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6492 West 99th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80021
Westcliff and Cambridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5,000 SQFT HOME IN GREAT LOCATION! - This gorgeous 5,000 sqft unfurnished home is located in a wonderful neighborhood conveniently near Denver Turnpike in Westminster. The upstairs of the home features a loft area, 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths and a large master bedroom/master bath with a spacious walk-in closet. The main floor of the home boasts a beautiful open kitchen with newer appliances and plenty of counter and storage space, an informal dining area, formal dining space, formal living room, and an informal living room, as well as a laundry room! The downstairs would be perfect for another couple, family members or perhaps a very large family - it includes a full kitchenette, dining area, living room and two additional bedrooms that share a bathroom. The downstairs is currently furnished and can remain furnished if needed, or the owner is happy to move items to one of the bedrooms and lock off or move to one of the garage bays in the 3-car garage. The home also has a lovely large backyard and gets a lot of light throughout the home. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities. HOA fee will include trash/recycling of $65 a month. Pet Friendly w/ a pet deposit. Enquire today - this won't last long!

(RLNE5654039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6492 W 99th Avenue have any available units?
6492 W 99th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 6492 W 99th Avenue have?
Some of 6492 W 99th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6492 W 99th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6492 W 99th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6492 W 99th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6492 W 99th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6492 W 99th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6492 W 99th Avenue offers parking.
Does 6492 W 99th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6492 W 99th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6492 W 99th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6492 W 99th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6492 W 99th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6492 W 99th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6492 W 99th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6492 W 99th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

