6310 W 92nd Pl
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

6310 W 92nd Pl

6310 West 92nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

6310 West 92nd Place, Westminster, CO 80031
Trendwood and Franklin Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Available now. Video & application: woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=525369398

This charming house was built in 1979 and features 1,644 square feet. It has 2 living rooms, dining room, 1/2 bath and kitchen on the main floor. One of the living rooms could be used as a bedroom if a curtain was hung in the entry of the room. 3 bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. Master bedroom is large and has a HUGE walk-in closet. This lovely home has a detached 2 car garage and a small fenced area in the back.

10 minutes or less to Westminster Mall, RTD Park & Ride, Boulder Turnpike, Hyland Hills Golf Course and LOTS of shopping and dining.

Small dog under 35 lbs negotiable with extra fee. Sorry - no cats. Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $4,800 per month, no evictions in the last 7 years and must be able to pass a criminal background check. Other restrictions may apply. Sorry - No smoking or section 8. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 W 92nd Pl have any available units?
6310 W 92nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 6310 W 92nd Pl have?
Some of 6310 W 92nd Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 W 92nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6310 W 92nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 W 92nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6310 W 92nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6310 W 92nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6310 W 92nd Pl offers parking.
Does 6310 W 92nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6310 W 92nd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 W 92nd Pl have a pool?
No, 6310 W 92nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6310 W 92nd Pl have accessible units?
Yes, 6310 W 92nd Pl has accessible units.
Does 6310 W 92nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6310 W 92nd Pl has units with dishwashers.
