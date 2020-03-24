6310 W 92nd Pl

Amenities

Available now. Video & application: woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=525369398



This charming house was built in 1979 and features 1,644 square feet. It has 2 living rooms, dining room, 1/2 bath and kitchen on the main floor. One of the living rooms could be used as a bedroom if a curtain was hung in the entry of the room. 3 bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. Master bedroom is large and has a HUGE walk-in closet. This lovely home has a detached 2 car garage and a small fenced area in the back.



10 minutes or less to Westminster Mall, RTD Park & Ride, Boulder Turnpike, Hyland Hills Golf Course and LOTS of shopping and dining.



Small dog under 35 lbs negotiable with extra fee. Sorry - no cats. Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $4,800 per month, no evictions in the last 7 years and must be able to pass a criminal background check. Other restrictions may apply. Sorry - No smoking or section 8. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com