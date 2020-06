Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Remodeled Townhome - This end unit town home has been fully remodeled and is a must see. Open kitchen and family room, with new appliance, washer and dryer. 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath, bath has been remodeled. Back patio area. All paint new, new hard surface flooring. This unit has 2 reserved parking space. Call today for a showing 303-466-6340



No Cats Allowed



