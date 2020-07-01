All apartments in Westminster
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

5033 West 73rd Ave

5033 West 73rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5033 West 73rd Avenue, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent with garage - Property Id: 240241

Comfortable, spacious condo in a quiet neighborhood. Recently installed new flooring in kitchen and living room, carpet in bedrooms, new kitchen sink, upgraded shower in the master bedroom. Corner unit with windows facing in two directions for additional lighting and view of the yard and trees. The condo includes a garage. Swimming pool and hot tub are available to residents during the summer months. The Spanish Oaks complex is adjacent to an open space with a bike and walking trail. Only a few minutes via bicycle or car to the Westminster train station or Westminster Park-n-Ride (approximately 16 min from PnR to Downtown Denver). Convenient shopping within two blocks. Please text or email to request a showing. text 303-264-9684
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240241
Property Id 240241

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5631835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033 West 73rd Ave have any available units?
5033 West 73rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5033 West 73rd Ave have?
Some of 5033 West 73rd Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5033 West 73rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5033 West 73rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 West 73rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5033 West 73rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 5033 West 73rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5033 West 73rd Ave offers parking.
Does 5033 West 73rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 West 73rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 West 73rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5033 West 73rd Ave has a pool.
Does 5033 West 73rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 5033 West 73rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 West 73rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5033 West 73rd Ave has units with dishwashers.

