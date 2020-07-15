Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage online portal tennis court volleyball court

3975 W 104th Dr Unit C Available 08/24/20 Updated Townhome with Central AC, 2 Car Garage and Gas Fireplace! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for 1 - 2 year lease!



Located in a quiet neighborhood community. Enjoy breakfast overlooking hole 7 of Legacy Ridge Golf Course.

Property features newer carpet, newer hardwood floors, and updated appliances including a gas range. Come see this open concept home with plenty of storage space available in the basement of nearly 750 square feet.

Community amenities including pool, tennis, fitness, volleyball courts, clubhouse.

Walking trails nearby, and very close to Margret's Pond Open Space.

Easy access to the community via I25 or US36.

Conveniently close to shopping, dining, and recreational activities.

No smoking will be allowed in the property.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*No Pets will be considered at this property.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4576238)