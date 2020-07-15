All apartments in Westminster
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

3975 W 104th Dr Unit C

3975 West 104th Drive · (970) 500-5527
Location

3975 West 104th Drive, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3975 W 104th Dr Unit C · Avail. Aug 24

$2,250

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
online portal
tennis court
volleyball court
3975 W 104th Dr Unit C Available 08/24/20 Updated Townhome with Central AC, 2 Car Garage and Gas Fireplace! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Located in a quiet neighborhood community. Enjoy breakfast overlooking hole 7 of Legacy Ridge Golf Course.
Property features newer carpet, newer hardwood floors, and updated appliances including a gas range. Come see this open concept home with plenty of storage space available in the basement of nearly 750 square feet.
Community amenities including pool, tennis, fitness, volleyball courts, clubhouse.
Walking trails nearby, and very close to Margret's Pond Open Space.
Easy access to the community via I25 or US36.
Conveniently close to shopping, dining, and recreational activities.
No smoking will be allowed in the property.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*No Pets will be considered at this property.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4576238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3975 W 104th Dr Unit C have any available units?
3975 W 104th Dr Unit C has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 3975 W 104th Dr Unit C have?
Some of 3975 W 104th Dr Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3975 W 104th Dr Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
3975 W 104th Dr Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3975 W 104th Dr Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 3975 W 104th Dr Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 3975 W 104th Dr Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 3975 W 104th Dr Unit C offers parking.
Does 3975 W 104th Dr Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3975 W 104th Dr Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3975 W 104th Dr Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 3975 W 104th Dr Unit C has a pool.
Does 3975 W 104th Dr Unit C have accessible units?
No, 3975 W 104th Dr Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 3975 W 104th Dr Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3975 W 104th Dr Unit C has units with dishwashers.
