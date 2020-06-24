All apartments in Westminster
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

3531 W 95th

3531 West 95th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3531 West 95th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
3531 W 95th - Property Id: 102450

Large windows throughout fill this 5 bedroom home with lots of natural light.
Large Master bedroom and 2 beautifully updated bathrooms.
Nicely finished lower level has newer laminate and includes a large family room and two additional bedrooms.
The laundry room is extra large with generous storage space. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on two back decks! Large fenced back yard with cement pad and electricity ready for hot-tub hook up. This house has a one-car garage with spacious storage. Within walking distance to Carroll Butts
Athletic Park, with its playground/park/lake/indoor sports arena, as well as to Squires Park. This home is close to the Boulder Turnpike, and has easy access to schools, shopping, dining, and the projected new Westminster Mall.

1- One month reimbursable security deposit and first month rent required upon signing of lease
2- Employment verification/proof of funds
3- ALL pets OK with one time $250 fee/ per pet
4- Immediate Move-in preferred
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102450
Property Id 102450

(RLNE5684171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

