Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

3531 W 95th - Property Id: 102450



Large windows throughout fill this 5 bedroom home with lots of natural light.

Large Master bedroom and 2 beautifully updated bathrooms.

Nicely finished lower level has newer laminate and includes a large family room and two additional bedrooms.

The laundry room is extra large with generous storage space. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on two back decks! Large fenced back yard with cement pad and electricity ready for hot-tub hook up. This house has a one-car garage with spacious storage. Within walking distance to Carroll Butts

Athletic Park, with its playground/park/lake/indoor sports arena, as well as to Squires Park. This home is close to the Boulder Turnpike, and has easy access to schools, shopping, dining, and the projected new Westminster Mall.



1- One month reimbursable security deposit and first month rent required upon signing of lease

2- Employment verification/proof of funds

3- ALL pets OK with one time $250 fee/ per pet

4- Immediate Move-in preferred

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102450

