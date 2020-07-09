All apartments in Westminster
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

3050 W. 107th Pl. #B

3050 West 107th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3050 West 107th Place, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
3050 W. 107th Pl. #B Available 08/14/20 Spacious 2 bedroom Condo with tons of natural light! Available August 14th!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-3895, 3050-w-107th-pl@rent.dynasty.com

Available August 14th is this newly remodeled 992 sq. ft. 2 bedroom,2 bathroom townhome, near Windsor Park and Niver Canal, located Federal Blvd and W 107th Pl!

This beautiful unit comes with living room, two reserved parking spaces, and beautiful wood flooring! Kitchen amenities include stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range stove.

Rent is $1,375.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,375.00 required for the security deposit. Electricity and gas in the resident's name. Water, sewer and trash are included in rent!

Check out the virtual tour!
http://tours.hotshotpros.com/785377

Sorry, no pets allowed at this property.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3307997)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

