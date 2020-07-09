Amenities

3050 W. 107th Pl. #B Available 08/14/20 Spacious 2 bedroom Condo with tons of natural light! Available August 14th!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-3895, 3050-w-107th-pl@rent.dynasty.com



Available August 14th is this newly remodeled 992 sq. ft. 2 bedroom,2 bathroom townhome, near Windsor Park and Niver Canal, located Federal Blvd and W 107th Pl!



This beautiful unit comes with living room, two reserved parking spaces, and beautiful wood flooring! Kitchen amenities include stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range stove.



Rent is $1,375.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,375.00 required for the security deposit. Electricity and gas in the resident's name. Water, sewer and trash are included in rent!



Check out the virtual tour!

http://tours.hotshotpros.com/785377



Sorry, no pets allowed at this property.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



