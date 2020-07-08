2750 W 86th Ave #168

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Great remodeled condo in Westminster! - This fully remodeled end unit in Westminster has so much to offer. It was incredible mountain views from the back patio and master bedroom. New appliances, flooring, paint, countertops, tile and a wood burning fireplace this home has it all. It is a 3 bed 1.5 bath and will have a washer and dryer in unit. Water, sewer, trash and common area ground maintenance are all included in the lease making this great unit even better value! Check out the video walk through tour at (https://www.rentcoloradohomes.com/vacancies) or call now at (303) 930-5125 for more information



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5722380)