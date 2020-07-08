All apartments in Westminster
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

2750 W 86th Ave #168

2750 West 86th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2750 West 86th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great remodeled condo in Westminster! - This fully remodeled end unit in Westminster has so much to offer. It was incredible mountain views from the back patio and master bedroom. New appliances, flooring, paint, countertops, tile and a wood burning fireplace this home has it all. It is a 3 bed 1.5 bath and will have a washer and dryer in unit. Water, sewer, trash and common area ground maintenance are all included in the lease making this great unit even better value! Check out the video walk through tour at (https://www.rentcoloradohomes.com/vacancies) or call now at (303) 930-5125 for more information

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5722380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 W 86th Ave #168 have any available units?
2750 W 86th Ave #168 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2750 W 86th Ave #168 have?
Some of 2750 W 86th Ave #168's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2750 W 86th Ave #168 currently offering any rent specials?
2750 W 86th Ave #168 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 W 86th Ave #168 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2750 W 86th Ave #168 is pet friendly.
Does 2750 W 86th Ave #168 offer parking?
No, 2750 W 86th Ave #168 does not offer parking.
Does 2750 W 86th Ave #168 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2750 W 86th Ave #168 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 W 86th Ave #168 have a pool?
No, 2750 W 86th Ave #168 does not have a pool.
Does 2750 W 86th Ave #168 have accessible units?
No, 2750 W 86th Ave #168 does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 W 86th Ave #168 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2750 W 86th Ave #168 does not have units with dishwashers.

