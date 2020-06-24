17622 Park Meadows Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets gym media room internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking internet access media room

IDEAL, SAFE & UPSCALE LOCATION!

We have all 5-STAR RATINGS!!



Even if it says my property is booked, send me a message. I have FOUR condos in the area. I will probably be able to get you into one of them.



IDEAL CORPORATE RENTAL

Turn-Key

Fully stocked kitchen.

Immaculate home.

WiFi

HBO

HULU

NETFLIX

Basic Cable

2 PATIOS!!



Close to:

* I-25 is 1 mile away

* Lone Tree/Centennial/Park Meadows, Greenwood Village/Inverness/DTC

* Sky Ridge Hospital

* CCRM

* Park Meadows Mall

* Many Restaurants & Nightlife

* Parks, Bike Trails, Family-friendly activities

* LightRail is walking distance

* 15 min to Downtown Denver

* 20 min to DIA airport

Youll love my place because of:

*TEMPUR PEDIC KING BED in Master

*Comfy QUEEN in 2nd Room

*Large, fully loaded kitchen

*Ideal, safe location that is CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! *Walk-in Closet in Master



Beautiful, upscale neighborhood.



Close to I-25 Freeway, LightRail, Park Meadows Mall, tons of Restaurants, Movie Theater, Shops, Coffee, Pharmacies, Banks, Parks.



Well appointed 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo with SUPER COMFY BEDS. Immaculately maintained, fully stocked. You can show up with just your personal items. We have everything else you need!



Nice gym facility next to unit. Easy parking.