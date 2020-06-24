All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 17622 Park Meadows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
17622 Park Meadows Drive
Last updated May 27 2019 at 8:44 AM

17622 Park Meadows Drive

17622 Northpark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Central Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17622 Northpark Drive, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
media room
IDEAL, SAFE & UPSCALE LOCATION!
We have all 5-STAR RATINGS!!

Even if it says my property is booked, send me a message. I have FOUR condos in the area. I will probably be able to get you into one of them.

IDEAL CORPORATE RENTAL
Turn-Key
Fully stocked kitchen.
Immaculate home.
WiFi
HBO
HULU
NETFLIX
Basic Cable
2 PATIOS!!

Close to:
* I-25 is 1 mile away
* Lone Tree/Centennial/Park Meadows, Greenwood Village/Inverness/DTC
* Sky Ridge Hospital
* CCRM
* Park Meadows Mall
* Many Restaurants & Nightlife
* Parks, Bike Trails, Family-friendly activities
* LightRail is walking distance
* 15 min to Downtown Denver
* 20 min to DIA airport
Youll love my place because of:
*TEMPUR PEDIC KING BED in Master
*Comfy QUEEN in 2nd Room
*Large, fully loaded kitchen
*Ideal, safe location that is CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! *Walk-in Closet in Master

Beautiful, upscale neighborhood.

Close to I-25 Freeway, LightRail, Park Meadows Mall, tons of Restaurants, Movie Theater, Shops, Coffee, Pharmacies, Banks, Parks.

Well appointed 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo with SUPER COMFY BEDS. Immaculately maintained, fully stocked. You can show up with just your personal items. We have everything else you need!

Nice gym facility next to unit. Easy parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17622 Park Meadows Drive have any available units?
17622 Park Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 17622 Park Meadows Drive have?
Some of 17622 Park Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17622 Park Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17622 Park Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17622 Park Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17622 Park Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 17622 Park Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17622 Park Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 17622 Park Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17622 Park Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17622 Park Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 17622 Park Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17622 Park Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 17622 Park Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17622 Park Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17622 Park Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College